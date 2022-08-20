Paris Jackson and Brother Prince Hold Hands During a Red Carpet Appearance Together

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: (L-R) Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: (L-R) Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Paris Jackson and brother Prince are a dynamic duo!

During their appearance at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday, the siblings showed up in style while displaying their sibling love and admiration on the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

One snapshot shows Paris, 24, and Prince, 25, holding hands while the two flash their smiles for the camera.

In the photo, Paris wore a sleeveless floral knee-length beige dress, leaving the tattoos on her arms on display. She completed the chic attire with a brown purse and a pair of Dr. Martens boots.

Meanwhile, Prince opted for a classic look, donning an all-black suit with a purple tie and a pair of black shoes. For the outing, Prince tied his hair back into a ponytail.

This isn't the first time the two have been pictured together at an event as of late. In June, the siblings posed alongside each other while attending the 75th Tony Awards at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, showing support for the Broadway musical based on their late father, Michael Jackson, entitled MJ: The Musical.

The musical— which was nominated for 10 Tonys, including best musical — takes audiences inside Jackson's creative process, depicting the singer rehearsing for his 1992 Dangerous world tour. It features over 25 of the singer's biggest hits and is directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The Estate of Michael Jackson is a producer.

Both Prince and Paris attended the opening night of MJ in February. That night, Paris posed at the show with her cousin T.J. Jackson. He is the son of Tito Jackson, Michael's older brother and a member of the original Jackson 5.

Prince first attended the musical in December at the Neil Simon Theatre. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the show "blew him away."

"Prince was very, very, sweet. He kept saying, 'Wow,' and talking about how much he loved the show, loved the energy — even loved the logo," the source shared at the time. The insider added that Prince "mentioned how he can't wait to see it again" and called Frost's performance "incredible."

Prince and Paris Jackson share one other brother, Bigi Jackson, 20. He was born Prince Michael Jackson II and was previously known as Blanket Jackson.

