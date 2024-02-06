Paris Jackson Brings Back Some of Her Tattoos for Grammys Afterparty After Covering Them All on the Red Carpet

The 'Swarm' actress drastically changed up her look on music's biggest night

Lester Cohen/Getty; Steven Simione/FilmMagic Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson’s 2024 Grammys style had many doing a double-take!

On Sunday, the 25-year-old entertainer arrived at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles looking noticeably different for this year’s Grammys Awards.

The Swarm actress, who has over 80 tattoos covering her body, walked the red carpet with not a single one showing. And it wasn’t because of her clothing — Jackson wore an off-the-shoulder, sleeveless black gown that showcased an opening in the midriff section and featured a thigh-high split.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards

So where did all her ink go?

The daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson used makeup brand Cover FX to temporarily change up her look. Just hours later, her permanent designs were back!

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Paris Jackson at Universal Music Group's GRAMMYs After Party

Following the annual ceremony, she attended Universal Music Group's Grammys afterparty, and just like magic, her body art was visible once again.

Paris posed for photos at the event, wearing an unbuttoned cheetah print overcoat. Underneath the winter jacket was a mesh cropped corset with colorful ink seen trailing from between her breasts to just above her navel.

She paired her after party attire with an all-black mini skirt and over-the-knee boots.

And the Grammys aren’t the first time Paris has (briefly) parted ways with her body art!

In 2018, when the American Horror Stories actress had roughly 50 tattoos, she covered them all for a photoshoot in L.A.

Paris Jackson/Instagram Paris Jackson

She was photographed walking between trailers on set while wearing a shoulder-baring red velvet dress, black combat boots and round sunglasses. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.

Throughout the years, Paris has been open about what many of the designs mean for her.

In June 2017, she got the word “Applehead” inked on her left foot — a term of endearment she and those close to the “Thriller” hitmaker would affectionately call him as a tribute to her father.

“With every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward,” Paris captioned an Instagram shot of the tattoo, written in cursive across the top of her foot. “Love you.”

During an August 2022 interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that her first tattoo ever was a silly one.

"It's on my boob, it's an alien," and shared it was something she spontaneously got when she was younger.

"I just wanted it — it's kind of how they all are," she said of her growing collection, adding, "I've done a few of my own."

One that she inked herself includes a tattoo she etched into her foot during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020.

At the time, she posted an Instagram photo tattooing her foot as she focused on drawing the squiggle shape below her right pinky toe. She also shared a video clip on her Instagram Story that showed a close-up shot of the freshly tattooed design.

Paris also showed off an interesting technique — as the needle along her foot, she pulled the skin tight using her free hand and appeared completely at ease while at work.



