Paris hospitals transferring children to lessen strain of bronchiolitis, staff shortages

Hospitals in and around Paris have started transferring children to paediatric intensive care units in other hospitals to alleviate overcrowding due to an epidemic of bronchiolitis that is putting strain on already short-staffed paediatric services. The health minister said he will meet with healthcare workers on Wednesday to address what has been called a crisis in France's paediatric healthcare sector.

Some 30 children have been transferred to hospitals outside of the Paris region, as emergency services in the capital are overwhelmed by a convergence of a large number of bronchiolitis cases needing hospitalisation, and a staffing shortage in paediatric services.

Doctors are used to treating bronchiolitis, a common, contagious chest infection that mostly affects babies. But this year, the infection has reached epidemic proportions, with over a quarter of children under the age of two needing to be hospitalised for two to four days due to trouble breathing.

The Paris regional health agency declared a bronchiolitis epidemic on 3 October, and since then it says there has been a “stark increase of visits to children’s emergency services over the last three weeks”.

The French public health authority said last week that nearly the entire country is seeing epidemic levels of the illness.

On Tuesday, Health minister François Braun said he would meet with paediatric healthcare workers to address what they say are poor work conditions, notably for nurses, which also make it difficult to recruit.

