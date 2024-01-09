Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix Has Inherited Her ‘Clubitis,’ and There's No Cure

Instagram/@parishilton

Before she was a wife and mother of two, Paris Hilton was a certified club rat. We don't mean that derogatorily: it was her identity. Girl was always at the clurb.

And it seems that her son, Phoenix, has inherited his mother's penchant for boogie nights. On TikTok, Hilton shared a video montage of her almost-one-year-old shaking and shimmying in his chair, edited so it looks like he's dancing under a multi-colored strobe light, set to a song Hilton recorded with legendary DJ Steve Aoki. “When you realize that clubitis is hereditary and your mom is Paris Hilton,” she wrote over the footage. (See the clip here, but be warned about the flashing lights!)

The next day, the proud mom uploaded a clip of “Baby P” bopping his head while on a plane with his family. It's pretty darn cute.

Phoenix arrived via surrogate in January 2023, and Paris Hilton hasn't been shy about showing her motherhood journey, both on social media and in her reality series on Peacock. But she acknowledged that there are downsides to being so public while raising a child. After a photo attracted unkind comments about the size of her son's head, she wrote on Instagram Stories,

"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable…If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic.”

She was vulnerable again when she admitted on-camera that she didn't change her baby's diaper for the first month of his life (others did it, she didn't just let the kid sit in filth), and appeared to not know how. Now that she's a mom of two (her daughter is, of course, named London), there will surely be more learning and more dance parties to come.

