Paris Hilton's sister Nicky calls her "greedy" in new documentary

Paris Hilton's new documentary, which sees the star open up about the darker side of fame, her childhood, and life as an heiress and entrepreneur, has finally landed on YouTube. The YouTube Originals documentary, named This is Paris, sees her discuss the mental abuse she experienced as a teenager at boarding school, and the demands that fame and public image has had on her. In one part of the documentary her sister Nicky challenges her about her attitude to work, calling her "greedy" and saying she is addicted to work.

During the scene, in which Paris and Nicky are having lunch together, Nicky begins to question her sister about how much she works, saying she needs to take a break.

"I speak to you, you say you're going to bed, then I wake up and I'll see you posting an Instagram at 6am and I know you haven't slept," Nicky says, before asking her why she doesn't sleep. To which Paris replies, "I can't sleep... my mind won't stop moving."

"You need to go on a vacation," Nicky says. "I've told you this for 15 years and you never listen... no phone and just chill."

Paris quickly responds that she can't go on holiday because her schedule is too busy, before Nicky interrupts her and says, "Because you're greedy and you won't turn down a cheque."

Luckily, Paris takes this as jokingly as it was intended, the pair both smile, and Paris responds, "I'm not greedy I just love making money."

The emotional documentary also sees Paris reveal confront a "heartbreaking trauma" from her past, while also addressing the persona she has created throughout her career, "I'm so used to playing a character that it's hard for me to be normal."

You can watch This is Paris on Paris' YouTube channel now.

