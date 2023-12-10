Paris Hilton's Daughter London's Full Name — Including Two Middle Names! — Revealed in Birth Certificate

The businesswoman and husband Carter Reum are also parents to 10-month-old son Phoenix Barron

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Paris Hilton Instagram Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's baby daughter's full name and date of birth have officially been confirmed.

According to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast, the businesswoman and the entrepreneur, both 42, named their newborn London Marilyn Hilton Reum.

The document, which was filed with Los Angeles County’s Vital Records, says London was born on Nov. 11 — her parents' wedding anniversary — at 11:43 a.m. at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in California.

The baby’s birth weight and height were not listed on the certificate.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Paris Hilton.

Hilton announced last month that she and Reum welcomed a second child through a post shared on Instagram.

“Thankful for my baby girl🥹🩷👶🏼," the DJ wrote alongside a snap of a pink Peter Pan collared top, which had "London" etched on the front, and cozy bottoms with in-built feet.

Speaking with PEOPLE after her daughter's birth, Hilton said, "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!"

She added that she and Reum "are just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Paris Hilton, Carter Reum.

London joined the couple's son, Phoenix Barron, whom Hilton and Reum welcomed via surrogate in January.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the proud mom exclusively told PEOPLE after they welcomed their son. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."



Hilton and Reum got engaged in Feb. 2021 after more than a year of dating and tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony that November. A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum — a Chicago native — is an author, entrepreneur, and started venture capital firm M13.

He is also dad to a daughter with former reality star Laura Bellizzi.



