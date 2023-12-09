Paris Hilton's Daughter London Has Two Middle Names

And her birthday falls on her parents' second wedding anniversary.

It's been three weeks since Paris Hilton surprised fans with the arrival of her second child with husband Carter Reum, and with the shock of the news starting to settle in, more details about the couple's baby girl are beginning to emerge — including her official full name.



While we already knew the newborn's first name is London, per a picture of a tiny pink onesie embossed with the moniker on Hilton's Instagram page, we now know her middle names (yes, plural). According to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast, Hilton and Reum gave their daughter two middle names — Marilyn and Hilton — making her official legal name: London Marilyn Hilton Reum.

The name follows same pattern as her old brother, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

The birth certificate also lists London's birthdate as November 11, 2023, which also happens to be her parents's second wedding anniversary. Paris and Carter famously got married on 11.11.2021 with an extravagant three-day party in Los Angeles.

Hilton previously explained why it was important for the couple to have their wedding day on November 11th while speaking with Vogue. "11:11 has always been my favorite time of day,” Paris told the magazine. “It’s my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles. This date is special to Carter and I—it represents our love story, which both of us knew was meant to be.”

As for being a mom to two babies, Paris says it's her "best era" yet. "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" Paris told People last month. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."

