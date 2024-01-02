Paris Hilton's Daughter London Giggles as She Enjoys Tummy Time in New Video: 'So in Love with My Baby Girl'

The mom of two enjoyed some special time with her little girl

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Paris Hilton/TikTok Paris Hilton (L), London Marilyn Hilton Reum (R)

Paris Hilton is loving every moment as a mom of two.

During the holiday, the multi-hyphenate enjoyed some quality time with each of her kids. In one TikTok video, she gives a peek at daughter London Marilyn, 7 weeks, during tummy time.

"My little bunny🥹🐇 So in love with my baby girl London💕👶🏼💕," she captioned the video, showing her little one in a pink bunny sleeper.



In another video, Hilton enjoys a getaway with husband Carter Reum and the kids. She shared video of son Phoenix, who celebrates his first birthday later this month, in a walker checking out the family's cabin.

The fireplace quickly gets Phoenix's attention, with the new mom sharing that it's the first time he's seen a fire in person.

"Baby P’s first time seeing a fire👶🏼🔥 That’s hot😉 Happy New Year everyone🥰."

Speaking with PEOPLE after her daughter's birth, Hilton said, "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!"

She added that she and Reum "are just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents."

Hilton and Reum got engaged in February 2021 after more than a year of dating and tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony that November. A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum — a Chicago native — is an author, entrepreneur, and started venture capital firm M13.

Last month, the heiress shared footage of precious time with her two children. One clip showed Hilton cradling her newborn daughter out of frame, showing only the top of the infant's head, as she filmed Phoenix in his baby bouncer.

"Is that your sister?" Hilton asked her son in the video, who reached out a hand to touch little London's head. "Be gentle," instructed his mom.

"Are you sweet?" Hilton then asked Phoenix as he stared back up at her. "The baby. Aw," she said as he stroked his sister's head.

"Yes, nicely. Phoenix is a nice big brother. We love you London," Hilton added in the clip.

