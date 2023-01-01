Paris Hilton Wears a Version of Her 21st Birthday Dress for NYE Performance with Miley Cyrus

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Paris Hilton took us back in time as she celebrated the new year.

During the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31, Hilton, 41, surprised fans when she joined host Miley Cyrus and Sia on stage for a rendition of her 2006 hit single "Stars Are Blind."

Bringing the nostalgic performance full circle, the star wore a slinky dress reminiscent of her now-iconic silver chainmail dress from her 21st birthday celebrations.

Opting for a pink hue for the new version of the dress, Hilton paired the outfit with a thick matching choker, a half-updo, and a bedazzled microphone to pull the whole look together. She fittingly ended the performance by reciting her iconic catchphrase: "That's hot."

Hilton wore the first glittery party dress in 2002 as she celebrated her 21st birthday in London. Since then, the sparkly dress has become somewhat of a pop culture phenomenon, with numerous stars recreating the look over the years, including Kendall Jenner for her own 21st birthday.

"I was very flattered, I thought she looked so beautiful," Hilton previously told PEOPLE of Jenner's dress. "It's literally the best 21st birthday dress anyone could ever have. I love how all these styles that I wore back in the day are coming back right now."

Dave Benett/Getty; WorldRedEye.com

In fact, Hilton recreated the look herself before NYE 2022 for a performance at her Art Basel party at WALL Lounge in Miami in December 2018.

Hilton's performance during Miley's New Year's Eve Party comes on the heels of her releasing an updated version of "Stars Are Blind" on Friday.

"This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version," she wrote on Instagram about "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)."

Following her New Year's Eve performance, Hilton teased that she has even more "exciting things" in store for 2023, writing, "This is only the beginning!"

"Still on a high after last night!" she captioned a carousel of images on Instagram from her Dec. 31 plans. "It felt so good to be back on stage, and it was so inspiring to be surrounded by so many talented artists who I look up to and feel lucky to call my friends. 🥹 2023, I already love you! 💖 #StarsAreBlind 💫 #Sliving"