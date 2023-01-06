Paris Hilton Visits 'Barbiecore' Pink-Themed House in the Bahamas: 'Feeling at Home'

Kimberlee Speakman
·2 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: Paris Hilton is seen in Manhattan on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: Paris Hilton is seen in Manhattan on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Paris Hilton got a chance to live out her Barbie dreams on her recent vacation.

The businesswoman and media personality, 41, shared some photos on Thursday posing around a pink and white house with features that resembled a Barbie dream house.

The snaps look like a scene straight out of a children's play set, with Hilton playing up the Barbie style in a light pink dress and white shades.

The house itself featured white picket fences, beams, walls and stairs accented with light pink railings and window sills. Pink flower bushes adorned the front yard of the house and white gardening chairs.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Wears a Version of Her 21st Birthday Dress for NYE Performance with Miley Cyrus

"Feeling at home in this Barbiecore moment from my trip to the Bahamas! 🎀💅🏻👛💓 #Sliving 💫 #BahamaBarbie 👸🏼," Hilton captioned the post.

Those aren't the only photos she's snapped of her tropical vacation with her husband Carter Reum. Last week she posted photos in the same pink outfit on a Bahamas dock with matching pink and purple butterfly wings. The couple lovingly embraced in a few photos, while Hilton displayed various angles of the wings in the others.

She captioned the photos, "Bahamas Butterfly ✨🦋🏝✨," to which Reum responded in the comments, "The cutest butterfly in all the land ❤️."

RELATED: Paris Hilton 'Closes Out 2022' with Updated Version of 'Stars Are Blind': 'It Felt Right'

Earlier in the trip, the couple took pictures in their matching holiday pajamas throughout a festively decorated catamaran, with Hilton sharing the photos on Instagram and writing, "Merry Christmas from Paradise🥰🎄 Life is beautiful…💫."

Even though she's been on vacation, Hilton has also been making business moves, recently dropping a new version of her 2006 hit "Stars are Blind" just in time for the new year.

She teased the release on Dec. 27 writing on social media, "Me when I have a secret that's going to break the internet on 12/30."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version," she wrote on Instagram about "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)."

"I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song," she continued, adding that more music is coming in 2023.

Latest Stories

  • Brampton and Owen Sound may play in Major Series Lacrosse in 2023

    Major Series Lacrosse says it hopes that Brampton and Owen Sound will both play in the Ontario-based league in 2023. The two clubs came to an agreement on Thursday over the issue of a player pool. Reaching an understanding on that issue paves the way for both clubs to compete in the senior men's indoor lacrosse league. MSL was limited to four teams last season after legal issues blocked Brampton and Owen Sound from having franchises. Those issues arose from the purchase of the Brampton Excelsior

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Still no clarity on Jackson's return after Ravens' loss

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It feels as if every weekend follows a familiar pattern for the Baltimore Ravens these days. They play a hard-fought, low-scoring game in which touchdowns are scarce. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose — and there's never any more clarity on when Lamar Jackson might be back. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday he doesn't know if Jackson will practice this week, and time suddenly isn't on Baltimore's side. The Ravens are headed to the playoffs, but their 16-13 loss to Pi

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resusc

  • Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin

  • Herro's 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Heat. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket. Miami outscored Utah 54-32 in the paint to win for the third time in four games. The Heat shot 51% from the field. Lauri Markka