Paris Hilton Has Traded in Her Barbie Blonde for Wednesday Addams Jet Black

Whenever the cultural icon Paris Hilton makes a move it's a major thing. Recently, we were all shocked when she took to Instagram to reveal her jet black hair. Has there ever been a time when Paris wasn't blonde?

During her escapades in Disneyland, the star posted a nine-piece swipe through that features kodak moments of her, family and friends — but the standout moment here is her drastic change from Barbie blonde to Wednesday Addams jet black. At first glance, you may not be able to tell that it's the reality television mogul, but at a closer look you're able to make out those infamous blue eyes of hers. Hilton's hair is tucked underneath a black bucket hat, so we aren't entirely sure if the black is permanently here to stay or if it was just a quick wig install for the occasion.

We'll watch Hilton's IG posts to see if she's genuinely in her blue-black hair era. If she has indeed switched up her tresses, We're sure we're in for a "hot" time. Take a closer look at her new update ahead.