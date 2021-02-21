Paris Hilton Talks Engagement and Having Kids in First Joint Interview with Fiancé Carter Reum

Courtesy Paris Hilton Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is sharing all of the exciting details about her engagement with Carter Reum.

In a sneak peek at the premiere episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris, the entrepreneur and DJ, 40, says while she was "hoping" Reum would propose, she "was very surprised" when the moment actually happened.

Although Reum, 40, ended up proposing during a trip to a private island to celebrate their February birthdays, Hilton shares that she previously thought he was going to ask her to marry him back in December while they were celebrating their one-year anniversary.

"When it didn't happen, I didn't say anything but I was a little bummed," she says.

After she dropped some hints, she recalled Reum telling her, "When I do ask you, it's going to be something even more amazing than this, so you'll see soon."

RELATED: Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Boyfriend Carter Reum: 'I'm Excited for Our Next Chapter'

Right before the big moment, Reum told Hilton to get dressed up so they could take some photos together — and as soon as they arrived at the beach "he got down on one knee."

"I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy," she shares, adding that to make the moment even more special, Reum revealed that their family members had made the trip too.

"It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to celebrate the moment," she recalls.

RELATED: Get a Close-Up Look at Paris Hilton's Enormous Diamond Engagement Ring from Carter Reum

As for what the future holds, after saying "I do," Hilton plans to take Reum's last name.

"I'm going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum, because my name is just my name. I like it," she says, adding that she "can't wait" to start a family together.

Story continues

"It's something we've talked about a lot ever since we've been together," said the "Stars Are Blind" singer, who recently revealed that the couple started in vitro fertilization. "First the wedding, then the babies."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

While sharing a playful moment with his fiancée, Reum also shares if he had any pet peeves about the star.

"The good and the bad of a creative mind like Paris', her creativity flows out in music, and art, and all these things. When it comes to keeping the house clean, her creativity also comes out," he says. "Every day is like a treasure hunt."

Agreeing with his assessment, Hilton replies, "I'm not the most organized person in the world."

"Yeah, I don't think we're going to change that," Reum says. "If that's the only reason why you're not perfect, it could be way worse."

This Is Paris debuts on Monday.