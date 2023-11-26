Paris Hilton and Son Phoenix Pose in Front of Pink Christmas Tree to Celebrate 'Our Baby Girl London’

Hilton, who announced the birth of her daughter earlier this week, also shared a video showing Phoenix seeing the decorated tree for the first time

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton is going to have a “pink” Christmas!

The media personality and heiress, 42, is celebrating the birth of her daughter London by decorating her home with several pink Christmas trees ahead of the holiday season.

Hilton shared a series of photos on Instagram with her son Phoenix Barron, whom she welcomed via surrogate in January, in her lap as they smiled at the camera. They posed in front of a pink Christmas tree decorated with matching pink lights and white and pink ornaments.

In the photos, the “Stars Are Blind” singer wore a cream-colored dress with roses as she held Phoenix’s hand in one of hers while holding his torso up with the other. In the opening shot, she could be seen looking happily at the pink Christmas tree as Phoenix, in a gray knit turkey hat and matching gray onesie, laughed in her arms.

In another shot, she posed next to her husband Carter Reum’s sister, Halle Hammond, in front of the pink tree. Her niece and nephew also made a cameo in one of the pictures, sitting alongside the mother-son duo.

Paris Hilton/Instagram

She also posted some videos lifting Phoenix up in her arms as the person taking their picture tried to get the little boy’s attention. In another video, she walk into the room with the tree while holding Phoenix in her arms.

“Look at this beautiful tree. Do you like that?” she asked the toddler in her arms as she focused the camera on him. He appeared to examine it with a smile on his face, even reaching out to touch it. “Do you like the tree? Isn’t this beautiful?,” Hilton said.

She captioned the set of photos and videos, writing, “Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas! 💕💕🎄💕💕”

On Thursday, Hilton announced that she welcomed a daughter with Reum by sharing a snap on Instagram of a pink Peter Pan collar top and matching cozy bottoms with built-in feet. The word “London” was printed on the front of the top, while a pair of hot pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a knitted toy bunny had also been placed on the outfit.

Alongside the photo, a caption read, “Thankful for my baby girl🥹🩷👶🏼.”

The Paris in Love star also shared the news in a sweet TikTok posted on Thanksgiving. In the video, Hilton asks her niece and nephew, “You guys excited for your new cousin?”

“You have two babies?” asked her nephew in response, to which Hilton confirmed, “I have two babies.”

She also responded to a fan, who commented on her having “another baby,” saying, “💕My princess has arrived!!🥹🥲.”



Read the original article on People.