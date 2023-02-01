Paris Hilton Shows An Uncanny Resemblance To Marilyn Monroe With New 1950s Bob Haircut

Getty Images

Considering Paris Hilton only seemingly announced the birth of her baby boy less than a week ago, we were surprised to see the star had time to squeeze in a major hair transformation. It seems the new mum isn't slowing down in the hair department, as she debuted her new platinum bob haircut over on her Instagram. What's even more eerie is how closely she resembles Marilyn Monroe with the new 'do.

We've seen a surge of stars try to replicate Marilyn's iconic short platinum curls in recent months – shout out to Bella Hadid. Although no one can come close to replicating the iconic actresses star power, it's been fun to see celebs experiment with her legendary hair style. Paris Hilton is just the latest, and she looks flawless.

The black and white pics are really giving us 'the golden era of Hollywood' vibes.

The hair is a step away from Paris's signature long blonde mane and we're really loving this shorter look on her. However, it's still not the most drastic change the heiress has made in recent months when it comes to her hair. She left us all shook when she debuted jet-black locks at the end of last year and looked almost unrecognisable.

This time around the new hair seems to be for a magazine shoot, so there's always the chance Paris hasn't actually made the chop and this might be a faux bob.

Here's hoping it's not just a wig as we're really feeling this Marilyn Monroe era for Paris.

