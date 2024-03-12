Paris Hilton Shares Clip of Son Phoenix Crawling Around Her Home: ‘His Little Laugh and Smile Melt My Heart’

Hilton shares Phoenix Barron and London Marilyn with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton/TikTok Phoenix Barron crawling at home

Paris Hilton loves her baby!

The entrepreneur and TV star, 43, updated fans with a new TikTok video of her son, Phoenix Barron, on Tuesday.

In the video, Phoenix, 14 months, appeared to be having a great time as he crawled and explored the corridors of his home. “Baby P is on the move,” the proud mother’s caption read. “His little laugh and smile melt my heart.”

“Where are you going?” Paris asked her son. “Teenie weenie Phoenie. Teenie weenie Phoenie. What are you laughing about?”

“Where are you going?” she continued as her son chuckled. “Are you sliving?."

Phoenix then continued to crawl across a pink carpet that featured the word, “Sliving,” before Paris zoomed in close on her son’s jacket that was adorned with his name.



Paris Hilton/TikTok Phoenix Barron crawling and smiling

Related: Paris Hilton Congratulates Maluma on Birth of His Daughter Paris: 'Love Your Baby Girl's Name!'

In addition to Phoenix, Paris shares daughter London Marilyn, 4 months, with husband Carter Reum, who she married in November 2021.



Meanwhile, Paris’ sister Nicky, 40, revealed to PEOPLE at the 17th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles on Friday that her older sister was loving motherhood.

“She's so happy. She's so at peace," Nicky told PEOPLE, adding that her own children — Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, as well as her son born in July 2022 whose name hasn't been shared — "love" being cousins to Paris' children, and brother Barron Hilton II's children, daughter Milou Alizée, 3½, and son Caspian Barron, 18 months.

Related: Paris Hilton's Family: All About Her Parents and Siblings

Meanwhile, Tuesday also saw the “Stars Are Blind” singer reposting a TikTok video that captured throwback footage of her as a child.



Played alongside Billie Eilish's song, “What Was I Made For?,” Paris was seen at the piano, dancing and playing with pets.

Story continues

“So in love with this song @billieeilish @finneas! Congratulations on your Oscar win!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.