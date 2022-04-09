Paris Hilton Says She and Husband Carter Reum 'Would Love to Have Twins': 'That Would Be Amazing'

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read

Paris Hilton has babies on the brain!

The Paris in Love star, 41, revealed on a recent episode of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast that she and husband Carter Reum, whom she wed late last year, are continuing to think about expanding their family.

"I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe," Hilton said of Reum, also 41. "I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids."

Explaining that she and Reum have "been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating," Hilton said that the pair "would love to have twins."

RELATED: Paris Hilton Says Being a Mom Is a 'Top Priority' for Her and She Wants '2 or 3' Kids

"I think that would be amazing," the "Stars Are Blind" singer added, before noting that they would like "three or four" children overall.

"I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Hilton detailed. "But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Kevin Mazur/Getty Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Hilton and her businessman beau tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony in November 2021.

Months earlier in January 2021, Hilton revealed that she had started the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, and praised Reum for being "so supportive."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

While on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, Hilton said she began researching IVF options because it was "the only way" she could guarantee that she can have "twins that are a boy and a girl."

Hilton added at the time that she already completed the egg retrieval procedure.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Star-Studded Los Angeles Ceremony

Earlier this year, Hilton chatted with PEOPLE about married life with Reum and how "it's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

"Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us," she shared. "We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it's always felt like we're married."

"[He's] my best friend, so it feels so safe getting to grow together," the reality star continued.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Says Being Married to Carter Reum Is 'the Best Feeling' — 'I Love Being a Wife'

Hilton echoed similar sentiments on the Bella twins' podcast, telling the duo of her relationship with Reum, "I just have never felt like this in my life, like so safe, and I trust him."

"It's very hard to trust people, especially in L.A., especially the guys," she added. "So, I'm happy, I found a guy who's from a small town and so sweet and really good family values."

