Paris Hilton Says She Believed She Was Asexual Before Meeting Now-Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is opening up about navigating her sexuality before meeting her now-husband Carter Reum.

In Harper's Bazaar March Legacy Issue, the heiress, 42, recalled privately thinking that she was asexual while dating in her 20s.

"I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me," she shared. "I called myself the 'kissing bandit' because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn't work out because of that."

However, Hilton had a change of heart after meeting Reum at a Thanksgiving gathering in 2019.

"It wasn't until Carter that I finally am not that way," she admitted. "I enjoy hooking up with my husband."

Hilton is grateful to have found a connection with Reum, explaining, "I just feel like after all the hell I've been through, I'm finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with."

The media personality also shared how Reum is different from her past relationships.

"He's not famous. He's smart. He comes from a nice family. He's a good person," she revealed. "It was the opposite of what I had been used to when I was looking for guys."

Hilton and Reum got married in November 2021 and announced they became first-time parents to a baby boy last month.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Also sharing the exciting news to fans via Instagram, Hilton posted a close-up photo of the baby's hand gripping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote.

Hilton had previously been open about her desire to become a parent alongside Reum.

During an interview with PEOPLE in December, the Love Rush fragrance founder discussed the couple's plan to have a baby after the pair tied the knot late last year, sharing that she and Reum began the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told PEOPLE. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."