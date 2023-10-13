Paris Hilton Says One of Her ‘Favorite Things’ in Her Home Is a Gift from the Kardashians

“Everybody who walks in is like, ‘Oh, my God,’ ” the socialite says of the giant llama statue in her entryway

Paris Hilton has some extra love in her heart for one particular piece of décor in her home.

The businesswoman, 42, told Architectural Digest that one of her “favorite things” in her house is a life-sized llama toy that was given to her by the Kardashians when her son Phoenix was born.

“One of my favorite things is right when you walk into the entrance way, I have this giant toy llama that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian sent for Phoenix when he was born,” she told the publication.

Hilton continued, explaining that Phoenix, 8 months, “loves animals, and he loves his puppies, and he loves the llama. Every time we walk by it, he wants to go pet it.”

But Phoenix isn’t the only one who’s a big fan of the giant stuffed animal. The socialite noted how “adorable” the life-sized llama sculpture was, saying it “puts a smile on my face every time I walk in because I’m obsessed with llamas.”

“Everybody who walks in is like, ‘Oh, my God,’ ” she adds. “They assume it’s a real llama because it looks so realistic.”

When Hilton first received the llama in January, she posted a video to her Instagram Story showing off the over-the-top gift from the Kardashians.

“What an amazing surprise to come home to. I literally thought this was a real alpaca,” the new mom said at the time. “This is so amazing. So thoughtful. So cute, adorable”

Like her son Phoenix, Hilton loves animals, having her own collection of fake furry creatures on a table in her entryway.

“I love collecting my little creatures, but this one is on another level. This is epic,” Hilton said of the gift. She adds, “It looks perfect next to my giraffe,” indicating the giraffe sculpture that holds a chandelier in its mouth to the left of the stuffed animal.

The unique gift came with a note that read, “We are so happy and excited for you and your stunning family!!! Congratulations on this new and incredible chapter! We love you so much and we can’t wait to meet your precious angel! Love always Kris, Kim and Khloé.”

Earlier this month, the first time mom opened up about life since she and husband Carter Reum welcomed their son earlier this year.

"Phoenix is just my world. He is the most beautiful little baby boy," Hilton told PEOPLE. "He's growing up so fast, but he has just made my life feel so complete."

"I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day for this beautiful family that I have," she continued.

As for the most surprising part of motherhood, Hilton said, "It's just how much love I could have for someone. I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it's just this love on another level. He has just changed my life in every way."

