Paris Hilton Says Being a Mom Is a 'Top Priority' for Her and She Wants '2 or 3' Kids

paris hilton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Paris Hilton is ready to be a mom!

The Paris In Love star, 40, said on E! News' Daily Pop Monday that having a child is "definitely one of my top priorities."

"I cannot wait," she shared, revealing that she would like "two or three" kids.

"I would want twins first," she added. "I don't know it's hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school."

With this revelation in mind, she continued, "Maybe a boy first."

Hilton tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum in a three-day ceremony in November. The newlyweds then enjoyed a seven-week honeymoon.

"I couldn't be happier, he is just everything to me," Paris told the outlet, sharing that her celebration was a "fairytale wedding dream come true."

She added that Demi Lovato sang "I Will Always Love You" and the nuptials and the celebration also featured a carnival at the Santa Monica pier, where Diplo served as the DJ.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Calls Parents Rick and Kathy Hilton 'Relationship Goals' on Their Wedding Anniversary

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Paris Hilton Wears 'Wifey for Lifey' T-Shirt 1 Week After Marrying Carter Reum

Hilton admitted it took her a while to get used to her and Reum calling one another 'husband' and 'wife.'

"Just saying that term was very weird for me at first, but we've been together 24/7 so I felt like a married couple this entire time anyway."

Reum popped the question in February after more than a year of dating.

In January 2021, Hilton revealed she started the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, praising Reum for being "so supportive."

RELATED: Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Star-Studded Los Angeles Ceremony

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Story continues

Hilton said while on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that she began researching IVF options because it was "the only way" she could guarantee that she can have "twins that are a boy and a girl."

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Hilton shared, explaining longtime friend Kim Kardashian — who welcomed two children via surrogate — was the one "who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."

"I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor," Hilton said.

The star added at the time that she already completed the egg retrieval procedure.

"It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times," she recalled, before commending Reum. "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn't that bad."