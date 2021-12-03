Paris Hilton Reveals She 'Hated' Sister Nicky Hilton's Bridesmaid Dresses: They 'Were Beyond'

Paris in Love

Paris Hilton isn't holding back when it comes to her opinion on her sister's fashion choices.

On Thursday's episode of Peacock's Paris in Love, the 40-year-old hotel heiress got together with her closest female family and friends for a bridesmaids' dinner to discuss planning for her lavish wedding, and when the subject of bridesmaid dresses came up, she revealed she "hated" the ones worn for her younger sister Nicky's 2015 nuptials to James Rothschild.

"We hated Nicky's bridesmaid dresses!" she said at the dinner as everyone laughed.

"Nicky's bridesmaid dresses were beyond," Paris added in a testimonial interview. "They were just itchy, uncomfortable. I liked the color, they were baby blue, but other than that — brutal."

At the dinner, Paris also shared what color she wanted for her bridesmaid dresses — pink — before later adding that she'd even be open to "neon pink."

This choice was met with a round of "No's" from the table, including from sister Nicky, 38.

Nicky also announced at the dinner that Alice + Olivia CEO and designer Stacey Bendet would be designing Paris' bridesmaids' dresses.

Paris in Love premiered on Nov. 11, the same date that Hilton wed Carter Reum.

As for the bridesmaid dresses, the results could be seen on Nicky's Instagram, as well as on the account of the Hilton sisters' cousin Farrah Aldjufrie.

The images saw Paris flanked by her sister-in-law Tessa Hilton along with other bridesmaids in delicate and flowing pink chiffon dresses.

The beautiful dresses all looked similar, with sweetheart necklines and short sleeves, except for Nicky's, which featured a sash waist and sheer turtleneck with long sleeves.

"My Best Friend's Wedding," Nicky sweetly captioned the gallery of photos showing her with Paris in her grand Oscar de la Renta wedding gown.