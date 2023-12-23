Paris Hilton Poses with Her Babies in Matching Pajamas for First Family Christmas Photos (Exclusive)
The family of four shares their first Christmas photos exclusively with PEOPLE
Paris Hilton is having a blast on her first holiday season as a mom.
Sharing her family Christmas photos exclusively with PEOPLE, the multi-hyphenate mom, 42, dressed in matching pajamas with husband Carter Reum and their two kids — daughter London Marilyn, 6 weeks, and son Phoenix, 11 months.
"Carter and I couldn’t wait to take our very first holiday photo with Phoenix & London, as a family of 4," Hilton exclusively tells PEOPLE.
"I’ve always dreamt of this moment and we can’t wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year," adds Hilton. "I feel so lucky and blessed to have this beautiful family and life together."
The photos show the family of four gathered together in matching red, green and white plaid flannel pajamas as they pose on their staircase. Hilton holds her daughter London in her arms while Phoenix sits in his father's lap.
London remains wrapped in a matching flannel blanket while she remains out of the camera's focus. But Phoenix and Hilton are photographed gazing down at London as Reum smiles at his wife.
In another photo, Reum is seen wrangling a curious Phoenix as Hilton repositions her baby girl on her lap.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Related: Paris Hilton Scoots Around Her Home in Cartoon Onesie as Son Phoenix Coos: 'Sliving Mom'
Hilton announced last month that she and Reum welcomed a second child through a post shared on Instagram.
“Thankful for my baby girl🥹👶🏼," the DJ wrote alongside a snap of a pink Peter Pan collared top, which had "London" etched on the front, and cozy bottoms with in-built feet.
Speaking with PEOPLE after her daughter's birth, Hilton said, "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!"
She added that she and Reum "are just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents."
Hilton and Reum got engaged in February 2021 after more than a year of dating and tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony that November. A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum — a Chicago native — is an author, entrepreneur, and started venture capital firm M13.
Earlier this month, the heiress shared footage of precious time with her two children. One clip showed Hilton cradling her newborn daughter out of frame, showing only the top of the infant's head, as she filmed Phoenix in his baby bouncer.
"Is that your sister?" Hilton asked her son in the video, who reached out a hand to touch little London's head. "Be gentle," instructed his mom.
"Are you sweet?" Hilton then asked Phoenix as he stared back up at her. "The baby. Aw," she said as he stroked his sister's head.
"Yes, nicely. Phoenix is a nice big brother. We love you London," Hilton added in the clip.
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.