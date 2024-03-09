Paris Hilton Is 'So at Peace' as a Mother of 2, Sister Nicky Says: 'She's So Happy' (Exclusive)

Nicky shared an update on Paris' life as a mom at the 17th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party on Friday

Amy Sussman/Getty; Paris Hilton/Instagram Nicky Hilton; Paris Hilton and her son Phoenix

Paris Hilton is "sliving" her best life as a mom of two, according to her sister Nicky Hilton!

Nicky, 40, shared an update on her older sister's life lately while speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the 17th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles on Friday.

"She's so happy. She's so at peace," says Nicky, when asked how Paris, 43, has changed since welcoming her second child, daughter London, in November 2023.

The little girl joined brother Phoenix Barron, whom the socialite and her husband Carter Reum welcomed via a surrogate in January 2023.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Nicky Hilton at the 17th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party on Friday

Related: Paris Hilton's 2 Children: All About Phoenix and London

Nicky tells PEOPLE that her own kids — Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and the son born in July 2022 whose name she hasn't shared yet — "love" being cousins to their aunt Paris' kids, as well as to her brother Barron Hilton II's children, daughter Milou Alizée, 3½, and son Caspian Barron, 18 months.

Barron's wife Tessa is pregnant with the couple's third child, and at the event on Friday, Nicky revealed that the arrival of her newest niece or nephew is imminent, as she heard that her sister-in-law had headed to the hospital.

Nicky lives in New York City with her husband, James Rothschild, but the socialite loves visiting the rest of her family in Los Angeles whenever she can.

She also keeps up with Paris' kids' latest milestones via her sister's frequent social media posts about her little ones.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Paris Hilton (left) and her sister Nicky Hilton

Phoenix. 13 months, just started crawling, as Paris shared in a TikTok video on Tuesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"Look who just started crawling. Where are you going sir?" read text over the video footage.

Story continues

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in November, Paris echoed Nicky's sentiment about the balance in her life.

"I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" she said. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.