Paris Hilton shares details about wedding to Carter Reum: 'Of course, he did cry'

Paris Hilton is sharing her "first reflections" of her "true fairytale wedding" the day after she and Carter Reum officially tied the knot.

The couple said "I do" on Thursday, nine months after Reum proposed on Hilton's 40th birthday. On Friday, she wrote a blog post on her website with her initial reaction of the celebration and becoming a "new wife."

"Yesterday was the big day: My Wedding. I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little girl," she wrote.

The 40-year-old socialite and businesswoman went on to describe some details from the day, starting with "glam" and champagne and ending with "dancing and raging to a DJ set." She gushed about her new husband and shared the moment the two saw each other for the first time before the wedding.

"I told him he couldn’t cry, because then I’d start crying and I would ruin my mascara before my walk," she wrote. "Of course, he did cry, but I think I started crying first. It was a Cinderella moment and I knew I found my true love."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum pose for their wedding on Nov. 11, 2021.

"It was the best day and night of my life. If I could do it all again I would in a heartbeat," she ended her post.

Hilton wears floral-laced wedding dress

Hilton had her "Cinderella moment" in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown.

"I love how it turned out. I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy," Hilton told Vogue.

The long-sleeve wedding gown "was crafted and hand-embroidered by eight modistes over 1,400 hours," according to Oscar de La Renta, and featured pressed flowers, lace details and a matching veil. Reum wore a classic navy tuxedo from Ermenegildo Zegna.

Hilton said she "felt more like a Princess than ever before" in the gown.

"I remember my first two steps down the aisle so clearly. Getting to see the faces of all my loved ones, and closest friends out in the crowd, and all their eyes on me," she wrote in her blog post Friday. "I had to hold myself together though because if I didn’t then I’d be crying in all the footage for the show. It was such pure magic."

Hilton shared the first sneak peek of her white floral-laced wedding dress on Instagram early Friday morning, writing #ForeverHiltonReum. She added, "My forever begins today..."

She followed up with more photos later with short but sweet captions. "Wifey For Lifey" and "Paris & Carter 11/11."

Another photo showed the happy newlyweds embracing at a wedding reception, with Hilton in a wardrobe change.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on Nov. 11, 2021.

Hilton's younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, served as her maid of honor. She wore a pink, long sleeved gown from alice +olivia by Stacey Bendet. It featured intricate lace, chiffon ruffles and a satin bow.

The reality star's bridesmaids – Halle Hammond (Reum's sister), Tessa Hilton (Hilton's sister-in-law), cousins Farrah Aldjufrie (Kyle Richards' daughter), Whitney Davis and Brooke Wiederhorn (both Kim Richards' daughters) – wore coordinating alice +olivia gowns. The pink bridesmaids' gowns included a flutter sleeve and lace detailing.

Hilton said getting dolled up with her bridal party was "the perfect bonding time."

"We sipped on champagne and laughed, and cried tears of joy when sharing all of the memories from the past," Hilton recalled on her blog. "I was in awe that this day had finally arrived."

Hilton Rothschild's two daughters with husband James Rothschild – Lily Grace, 5, and Teddy, who turns 4 in December – served as Paris Hilton's flower girls. They wore customized Oscar de la Renta floral frocks.

Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato among attendees

In her blog post Friday, Hilton revealed some famous faces were part of her big day, including Kim Petras, who sang "I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You" as Hilton walked down the aisle, and Demi Lovato, who performed “I Will Always Love You” at the reception party.

"I loved Demi Lovato’s performance," Hilton told Vogue.

The guest list was also star-studded: Hilton's longtime friend Kim Kardashian West, her "The Simple Life" co-star Nicole Richie, aunts Kim Richards and Kyle Richards, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, Meghan Trainor and more attended, according to People and E! News.

'Paris in Love' will follow wedding journey

Thursday also marked the release of the first episode of their 13-part Peacock docuseries "Paris in Love," which details the couple's road to the altar. The streaming service says the the show will also take viewers inside the couple's engagement party in New York, their joint bachelor-bachelorette party in Las Vegas and a bridal shower hosted by Kathy Hilton.

Hilton announced in February that Reum, 40, popped the question after surprising her with a private island getaway trip to celebrate her milestone birthday with close friends and family.

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it," Hilton wrote in an Instagram post. "As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with... Here's to Love - the Forever Kind."

Earlier on Thursday's episode of Hilton's podcast "This is…Paris Getting Married," she and Reum reflected on what they were most nervous and excited about ahead of the big day.

"It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding," Reum said. "That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us — I'm going to think about all those memories."

Meanwhile, Hilton said she was "very nervous" about the first dance. "I'm not used to this ballroom dancing, it's not my thing," Hilton said. "Plus I'm going to be in this huge gown that has a long train… this dress is so long… so I'm just nervous that (my husband and father) are going to step on it. Everybody please pray for me."

The two also tried compromising on how their first kiss would go, with Reum preferring a "good, deep French kiss."

"But everything is just perfect," Hilton said. "I am just so, so excited and nervous and happy. Just lots of emotions right now."

Reum, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, enlisted Jean Dousset, the great-great grandson of French jeweler Louis-François Cartier, to design a diamond ring Hilton described as "breathtakingly beautiful." He proposed on the beach in front of a cabana with lettering that read "marry me."

The two began dating in December 2019, and Hilton gushed on their one-year anniversary about having found her "partner for life." She was previously engaged to Chris Zylka in 2018.

Speaking to USA TODAY last December, Hilton said she was "so incredibly happy and in the best relationship of my life."

"I feel like a grownup finally, and I'm so excited for the next phase of my life: to have a family and just grow up," she added.

Hilton is advocating for change in 'troubled teen industry'

Hilton has also made waves in the world of activism lately: Following the 2020 release of her documentary "This is Paris," in which she made accusations of verbal and physical abuse against a boarding school she attended as a teenager, Hilton has vowed to continue using her platform to advocate for change.

Last month, she visited Washington, D.C., to lobby for reform in what has been dubbed the "troubled teen industry," calling on Congress and the Biden administration to take action by providing funding and requiring states to "prove that children's basic rights are being protected."

"Congress and President Biden need to enact a basic federal 'bill of rights' for youths in congregate care," she wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post last month. "Every child placed in these facilities should have a right to a safe, humane environment, free from threats and practices of solitary confinement, and physical or chemical restraint at the whim of staff. Had such rights existed and been enforced, I and countless other survivors could have been spared the abuse and trauma that have haunted us into adulthood."

Reflecting to USA TODAY last year, Hilton expressed intent to continue the fight.

“My priorities have completely changed," she said. "I no longer care about going out or being the party girl that I was before. I'm more excited about being an activist and really using my voice and my platform to help make change and make a difference in the world.”

