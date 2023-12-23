Paris Hilton Looks Unrecognizable With Jet-Black Hair and Casual Sneaker Look

JC Olivera, Getty

If there's one celeb who can't go incognito in a pair of large sunglasses, it's Paris Hilton—so she went for a jet-black wig instead.

On December 21, the blonde icon attempted to fly under the radar while doing some holiday shopping in a very un-Paris Hilton look: dark bootcut jeans, a grey zip-up, and a simple pair of grey and white dad sneakers. She topped off the neutral look with a near-waist-length black wig and grey fisherman cap.

In the photos shared by Page Six, the 42-year-old mother of two was spotted doing some last-minute holiday shopping on Rodeo Drive with husband Carter Reum. Though she looked practically unrecognizable with a relatively bare face and utter lack of pink accoutrements, the trip appeared fruitful as Reum could be seen carrying at least one large Gucci shopping bag. You can check out the photos here.

This will undoubtedly be an exciting holiday for the couple, who welcomed two babies via surrogacy in 2023. Their first child, a son named Phoenix, was born in January, while their daughter London joined the growing family in late November.

“He smiles the way I smile,” she said of Phoenix in a promo video for the new season of her Peacock series Paris In Love, which she shared on TikTok on December 23. “It's the same, like, kind of mischievous smile that I had when I was a little girl.” She added, “This is love, like, on another level. Like I've never experienced before.”

She loves him so much she overcame her fear of changing a diaper…one month after her son was born. "I'm scared," she told sister Nicky Hilton while administering her first dirty diaper change during an episode of her reality show, per People.

"I said I wouldn't do this on my birthday, but I will for you," Paris tells her baby boy. "Anything for Phoenix."

Originally Appeared on Glamour