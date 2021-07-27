Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Have a Kitchen Fail on Netflix's Cooking with Paris : 'Ew'

Would you like a side of diamonds with your burger? Then Paris Hilton is the cook for you.

Netflix released the trailer for Hilton's new show, Cooking with Paris, debuting Aug. 4, on Tuesday and while there's definitely glitz and glamour, viewers should not expect a Julia Child approach to her newfound culinary endeavors.

The six-part series welcomes guests Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and family members Nicky and Kathy as they prepare a meal from grocery store to table.

In the trailer, Hilton and Kardashian sit down for a lavish-looking meal and seem satisfied with their food — at first. "Mm-hmm," says Kardashian, who famously worked as Hilton's assistant before gaining her own fame. "Wait, I spoke too soon." Adds Hilton: "Ew."

In another clip, Hilton is flipping a burger on her stovetop with a sparkly spatula when she says, "Oh no, I burned the diamonds off."

There's also a hilarious compilation of Hilton wondering out loud what a few kitchen staples are. "What's a tong?" she asks Kardashian.

Inspired by a viral YouTube video of the heiress making homemade lasagna, Cooking with Paris shows Hilton and friends "navigate new ingredients, new recipes, and exotic kitchen appliances," according to a release from Netflix.

The series also comes less than a year after Hilton's This Is Paris YouTube documentary, which offered a revealing look into her childhood trauma, media perception, and the redefining of her brand.

For those interested in a hard copy of Hilton's recipes, the amateur cook told PEOPLE in May 2020 that she's working on a cookbook. There's a sneak peek of the cover in the Netflix trailer, but a release date has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, Cooking with Paris episodes promise to "turn the traditional cooking show upside down" with Hilton's trademark humor and famous one-liners.

"That's hot — literally," she says while making French fries.

Cooking with Paris starts streaming Aug. 4 on Netflix.