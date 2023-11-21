Paris Hilton Has an ‘Incredible Time Watching History’ at First F1 Race in Las Vegas While in All-Black

The DJ was 'sliving' in Sin City

Paris Hilton had an action-packed weekend!

The hotel heiress, 42, spent some time in Las Vegas for the Formula One World Championship.

On Friday, she wore a bedazzled silver, pink, and purple race car suit with matching silver boots and pink sparkly sunshades. Her blonde hair was styled in a sleek high ponytail as she posed for pics at an exclusive Hilton party at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for the Curio Collection.

On one side of her outfit was her iconic catchphrase “sliving.”

“Had a blast DJing for the @Hilton X @McLaren Stay on the Grid Experience at the @F1 #LVGP! 💙🏎️👱🏼‍♀️🔥#HiltonForTheStay #ParisForTheSlay,” she captioned an Instagram carousel of herself supplying the vibes.

“It matters where you stay,” could be seen on the back of her race car suit in one of the photos as she danced behind the DJ booth at the party.

On Saturday, Hilton opted for a chic all-black look.

She wore a cutout top underneath a moto jacket and leather pants with black sunshades. This time her blonde tresses were hanging, parted down the middle.

“So incredible getting to be a part of the first-ever Formula One in Las Vegas!😍 Such an incredible time watching history!! 💙✨🏎️ @F1 #LVGP 🔥,” she captioned Saturday’s recap, which she published on Instagram on Monday.

“🏎️❤️🏎️❤️,” her sister Nicky Hilton wrote in the comments.

Paris posed with drivers, as well as other celebrities who attended the race — including will.i.am, Gordon Ramsay, and Zedd.

The star-studded event was hailed as a Hollywood takeover in Sin City as Nevada's inaugural Grand Prix took place.

“I live in Vegas part time and can attest that it’s actually the city that never sleeps. There’s so much to do from the shows to dining, clubs, you name it. To try and fathom the undertaking the city planners has to go through in order to turn one of the most trafficked boulevards in the country into an on-street race track is remarkable,” Shaquille O’Neal told PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the event. "I love too that Formula 1, which can feel elite with its races in cities like Monaco, is made more accessible to race fans.”

The Lakers legend teamed up with David Beckham to host a grand prix party at Club SI on Saturday.

Dax Shepard was also present to host Eff Won with DRS Podcast live from the venue.

“I consider myself lucky to have fallen in love with F1 at the exact moment it began expanding into the USA. I can’t think of a better way to show off the drama, the glitz, glamor and performance of F1 than ripping down the Las Vegas Strip at over 200 mph,” Shepard told PEOPLE, adding he could not wait for the “rowdy race fans in Vegas.”

Other stars in town for the event were Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Keith Urban, Mark Wahlberg, and more. Max Verstappen won the race.

