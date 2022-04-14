Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Celebrate 28th 'Month-iversary' in Tulum

Antonia DeBianchi
·2 min read

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum may have gotten married in November, but they're still embracing their honeymoon phase.

The pair recently traveled to Tulum, Mexico, to celebrate their 28th "monthiversary" as a couple. In her Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love, Hilton said she and Reum, both 41, celebrate a monthly anniversary.

For the big 2-8, the newlyweds stayed at the Conrad Tulum Riviera, a Hilton hotel brand. The oceanside resort boasts five pools, a spa with treatments derived from ancient rituals, and 11 dining spots on the property. Hilton and Reum took advantage of all the luxurious hotel and picture-perfect sites had to offer.

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum

Courtesy Paris Hilton/11:11 Media

For starters, the reality TV veteran and her husband visited one of Tulum's famous cenotes — gorgeous deep-water sinkholes found around the Yucatán Peninsula — and enjoyed some time in the natural wonder's cool, refreshing waters.

Hilton and Reum also visited a nearby contemporary art museum and took their romantic getaway to new heights. At the museum, they were all smiles as they sat on a web suspended in the air, surrounded by treetop views.

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum

Courtesy Paris Hilton/11:11 Media

This is far from the first time Hilton and Reum have jetted off on a romantic vacation.

The businesswoman and entrepreneur enjoyed a five-destination honeymoon tour after their wedding. Some stop highlights included a relaxing stay in Bora Bora and a visit to a private estate in the British Virgin Islands.

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum

Courtesy Paris Hilton/11:11 Media

The two wed in an extravagant ceremony at Hilton's grandfather's former estate in Bel Air. Guests at the elegant affair included Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie.

After the wedding, Hilton wrote on her blog that it was a "true fairytale wedding." She added, "I finally got to kiss my prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl."

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum

Courtesy Paris Hilton/11:11 Media

In an exclusive with PEOPLE following the I do's, Hilton said "this is the most magical feeling in the world."

"Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true," she added.

