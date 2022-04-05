Paris Hilton Helps Olivia Rodrigo Celebrate Her First Grammy Wins at Afterparty: 'So Proud of You'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Paris Hilton, Olivia Rodrigo
Paris Hilton, Olivia Rodrigo

Noah Beck/instagram

Olivia Rodrigo is "sliving" after making her Grammys debut.

The "Drivers License" artist, 19, took home three awards Sunday at the 64th Grammy Awards, including best new artist, before she celebrated her victorious night with Paris Hilton and friends at a happening afterparty.

She joined Hilton, 41, in the DJ's booth, which was set up against a jumbo screen that read "baby's first Grammy's." They also hit the dance floor together as Hilton serenaded Rodrigo with her 2006 single "Stars Are Blind."

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo on How 'drivers license' Changed Her Life: 'Talking About It Is Gonna Make Me Cry'

Hilton later commented on a photo of Rodrigo holding her three Grammys. "So proud of you beautiful. Best time celebrating with you last night!!" she wrote in a response captured by the Insta account @commentsbycelebs.

olivia rodrigo
olivia rodrigo

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Rodrigo's successful night also included wins for best pop vocal album for Sour and best pop solo performance for "Drivers License." She previously spoke to PEOPLE on the red carpet about how the single changed her life and her emotions leading up to her first Grammys.

"Literally talking about it is gonna make me cry. I've been watching the Grammys since I was a little girl and always dreamed that I would come and visit," Rodrigo said. "The fact that I was nominated for so many today is beyond me. I can't believe it."

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Share Sultry Moment During Grammys Performance

The Disney star also raved about her support system, as her friends and family were there to cheer her on. "I'm so lucky I have the most amazing family and the most amazing friends," she said. "They're actually all here tonight. My parents are here, all my best friends flew out, so it's gonna be a party."

Rodrigo previously released driving home 2 u last month, a Disney+ documentary about the making of her debut album Sour, which she's taking on tour this month.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Oliver Slams O.J. Simpson’s Take on Oscars Slap: ‘No One Wants to Hear from You’

    "Nope, not you O.J., not you," Oliver said. "You can just sit this one out."

  • Grammys fans are all saying the same thing about Addison Rae and her boyfriend's PDA

    Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are being compared to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker thanks to their major PDA on the Grammys red carpet.

  • Derick Dillard Passes Arkansas Bar Exam Nearly a Year After Graduating Law School

    Derick Dillard took the bar on March 23, according to a release from the Supreme Court of Arkansas

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Joy Drop: This was a great week on the pitch, here and abroad

    What a week it has been! We started out as predicted in the previous Joy Drop, with Canada's men's soccer team qualifying for the World Cup in November. What an absolute JOY. So, we begin with Alphonso Davies — still out due to myocarditis. Although he wasn't able to play, he watched and cheered on his team's 4-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday. After the glorious win, he cried tears of happiness and spoke so sincerely about the people who believed in the team and what that means for this squad. Of c

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Leafs' Michael Bunting appears to take cross-check to head with no penalty called

    Another night, another officiating controversy involving the Maple Leafs.

  • Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

    Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry late in the third period of Anaheim's blowout win.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Montreal defeats Cincinnati 4-3 on Torres' game-winner

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joaquín Torres’ goal was pivotal for Montreal in a 4-3 win against Cincinnati on Saturday. Torres’ winner came in the 67th minute to put Montreal (1-3-1) on top 4-3. Kei Kamara assisted the goal. Montreal also got two goals from Djordje Mihailovic and one more from Kamara. Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta scored one goal each for Cincinnati (2-4-0). Cincinnati outshot Montreal 13-9, with five shots on goal to six for Montreal. Sebastian Breza saved three of the six shots he f

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.