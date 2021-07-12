Paris Hilton Gets Her Own Netflix Series Cooking With Paris Inspired By Her YouTube Show

Cooking with Paris - Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's cooking show is coming to Netflix.

On Monday, Netflix announced that Cooking With Paris will premiere on August 4. Of course, Hilton is not exactly known for her expertise in the kitchen, so the six-part series will instead focus on her "lack" of cooking skills.

"She's turning the traditional cooking show upside down," Netflix wrote in a release. "She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread — and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen."

In the show's cover image, Hilton sports a hot pink dress with a bow on the front of it while holding her dog in one hand and a whisk covered in pink icing in the other.

The world first fell in love with "Cooking with Paris" in January 2020, when Hilton showcased her cooking skills in a YouTube show with the same name. Since then she's been busy crafting up some delectable dishes for the series.

The reality star told PEOPLE in May 2020 that she had been filming additional episodes and even teased an upcoming revival. "There's going to be more coming out very soon," she said. "The last one I just did was with my sister [Nicky Hilton Rothschild] — we cooked different party hors d'oeuvres like Jell-O shots and nachos."

And for those of you who would prefer a hardcopy of her recipes — like the "famous lasagna" from the first episode of "Cooking with Paris" — well, you're in luck. Hilton revealed in May that she's also working on her own cookbook, which was set to release later in 2020 but has been delayed.

Cooking with Paris starts streaming Aug. 4 on Netflix.