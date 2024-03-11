Paris Hilton Congratulates Maluma on Birth of His Daughter Paris: 'Love Your Baby Girl's Name!'

The mom of two commented on Maluma's daughter having the same name as her as she reshared his sweet Instagram post

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Paris Hilton, Maluma.

Paris Hilton has something in common with Maluma's baby girl: they share the same name!

On Sunday, the Colombian singer-songwriter, 30, revealed that he and girlfriend Susana Gomez had welcomed their first baby together, daughter Paris Londoño Gomez, sharing a sweet post on Instagram.

After hearing the exciting news, Hilton, 43, reshared the message on her Instagram Story, writing, "Congratulations @maluma! Welcome to the club! Love your baby girl's name!" alongside some heart and baby emojis.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton congratulates Maluma on birth of his baby girl Paris

Hilton is a mother of two, sharing a son Phoenix, 13 months, and a 4-month-old daughter named London with her husband Carter Reum, 43.

Her post came after Maluma shared three black and white photos on Instagram; one showing the baby girl holding his finger, another of the family together in the hospital and a third showing the musician kissing Paris' head while she was wrapped in a blanket.

"On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born. Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes," Maluma wrote in Spanish in the caption.

Turning his attention to Gomez, the artist continued, "Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment."

"I love them 💘," Maluma concluded.

The couple, who have been together since 2020, first announced their pregnancy in October in the music video for Maluma's song "Procura."

Last month, Maluma spoke about getting ready for daddy duty at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

While speaking with host Laverne Cox on the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show, the superstar admitted at the time that, while he was excited, he was not necessarily feeling prepared.

"I’m not ready. I’m kind of nervous to be honest," Maluma said. "That's why they say there is no manual to have children, so I'm just gonna learn and let's see what happens."

"The only thing I know is that I love that baby with all my heart," he added.



