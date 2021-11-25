Paris Hilton Celebrates the 'Most Fulfilling' Year as She and Carter Reum Continue Honeymoon

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum are spending their first Thanksgiving together as a married couple and continuing their Bora Bora honeymoon festivities!

Posting a series of photos of herself on a boat — draped in a rainbow butterfly flag — the newlywed personality shared a touching post about her "fulfilling" year as she teased her next chapter, which "will be my best to come."

"Happy Thanksgiving! 🌈 🦋 This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet," Hilton wrote. "I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I've been shown, and I'm grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between."

Hilton — who tied the knot with Reum in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 — continued, "I've grown a lot and I am still evolving. ✨💫✨ This month, I became a wife 👰🏼‍♀️ and I'm so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way."

Hilton then said she has a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

"This next chapter will be my best to come, not only as a wife, advocate and businesswoman, but as the Paris I'm more and more proud to be every day," Hilton wrote. "I'm so excited to keep creating more with my new media company, 11:11 Media, and the other exciting ventures I'm pursuing."

She then thanked her fans for their "outpouring of love and support."

"You all mean the world to me. Love you all and keep dreaming and shining your light!" she wrote. "The world 🌎 needs every bit of love ❤️ you have to offer! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃 #Grateful 💕."

On her Instagram story, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her honeymoon hotel room — as her song "Heartbeat" played in the background. The room's bed was decorated petals in the shape of a heart, pillows of Hilton, and a banner with the words "MR. and MRS." hung over the bed. She also zoomed in on her husband, who was seen sitting on the patio enjoying the view while on his phone.

Hilton and Reum began dating in 2019 and got engaged in February.

"I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl," she wrote on her blog after their nuptials. "It was a true fairytale wedding."

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The DJ and businesswoman said she would "do it all again … in a heartbeat."

"I was incredibly happy being surrounded by so many loved ones," she added. "And for everyone to be catching up and letting loose and celebrating."

As for their future together, Hilton previously revealed she "can't wait" to start a family with Reum.

"It's something we've talked about a lot ever since we've been together," she said on her This Is Paris podcast in February. "First the wedding, then the babies."