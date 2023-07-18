Paris Hilton celebrates baby Phoenix milestone with sweet photos

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Paris Hilton has shared an update on her journey into motherhood as her baby boy Phoenix has reached an important milestone.

The reality TV star took to social media to celebrate her son turning 6-months-old, posting a collection of heartwarming photos on Instagram.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Paris Hilton left in "immense pain" after death of 23-year-old chihuahua

Sharing her delight with fans online, Hilton posted a series of sweet snaps showing her cuddling up to her baby boy.

"This Barbie is a Mom," she wrote, alongside the images. "My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.

"He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much angel baby."

Cindy Ord/MG23 - Getty Images

Related: Paris Hilton reality show future revealed by Peacock

In addition to the photos, Hilton also shared a short video clip of her holding up Phoenix as he played with some stuffed animal toys.

The new mum donned a cosy tracksuit in her signature colour of pink while little Phoenix was sporting an adorable pale blue babygrow.

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Related: Paris Hilton speaks out on The Simple Life 'reboot'

The Stars Are Blind singer surprised fans at the start of the year when she announced the arrival of her son.

Along with her husband Carter Reum, Hilton kept the news they were expecting a baby via a surrogate under wraps until after Phoenix was born.

Getty Images

Eventually announcing his arrival in January, Hilton posted an Instagram photo of baby Phoenix’s tiny hand holding hers with the caption: "You are already loved beyond words".

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told People, in a statement at the time. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

The following month she revealed her son’s full name, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, while speaking on her podcast This Is Paris.

Paris in Love airs on Peacock in the US. In the UK, the show streams on Prime Video.

You Might Also Like