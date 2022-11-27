Paris Hilton Celebrates 1st Anniversary with 'My Love' Carter Reum on Maldives Private Island

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

Broadimage/Shutterstock Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton got lost for her 1st anniversary with husband Carter Reum.

The couple celebrated one year of marriage with a beautifully secluded getaway to Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, located on a private island in the Indian Ocean, where the This Is Paris star, 41, shared photos from the romantic trip.

"I've been all over the world and stayed at the most beautiful places," she wrote in the caption. "But I've never seen anything like the @IthaafushiPrivateIsland at @WaldorfAstoriaMaldives.

"This private island is truly Paradise on Earth! So beautiful, romantic and relaxing here! Feels like a dream! I feel so lucky and blessed to be here with my love celebrating our anniversary," Hilton added.

She shared photos of herself and Reum, 41, exploring the island and hitting the beach in their most stylish couples' swimwear looks.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

They also dressed up for date night, Hilton wearing gorgeous flowy dresses in white lace and a purple floral print, and her venture capitalist husband in a white dress shirt and black cuffed chino pants.

Hilton and Reum got married on Nov. 11, 2021 at a private estate, surrounded by friends and family, including Kim KardashianPaula Abdul, and aunt Kyle Richards. Their nuptials were captured for her 13-part Peacock docuseries Paris in Love.

Hilton was first romantically linked to the businessman at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2020 after they began dating the November before. They then got engaged last February.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Kevin Mazur/Getty From left: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

The Simple Life alum spoke to PEOPLE about her first few months of marriage earlier this year. "I love being a wife," Hilton said in January.

"We had the most amazing honeymoon for seven weeks around the world, but I'm so glad to be able to be at home with my husband," she continued. "It's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

Hilton added: "Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us. We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together, so it's always felt like we're married ... [He's] my best friend so it feels so safe getting to grow together."

