Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton got her fairytale ending with husband Carter Reum.

The socialite and entrepreneur have known each other since their mid-20s, but didn't strike up a romance until late 2019. And although they kept the dating portion of their relationship mostly out of the public eye, Hilton and Reum have been vocal about their life together since their engagement and opulent wedding in February and November 2021, respectively.

"I can't wait to grow our family," Hilton told PEOPLE following their three-day wedding weekend in Los Angeles. Both the extravaganza as well as the intricate details that went into planning the nuptials were documented in Hilton's reality series, Paris in Love.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Says She and Husband Carter Reum 'Would Love to Have Twins': 'That Would Be Amazing'

Hilton added, "I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I'd meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton. He's going to be the best husband — and the best dad."

Ahead of their vow exchange, the DJ and activist shared that she and Reum were in the process of in vitro fertilization and hope to welcome twins.

From their luxurious vacations to their sweet social media tributes, here's everything you need to know about Paris Hilton and Carter Reums's relationship.

November 2019: Paris Hilton reconnects with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton (L) and Carter Reum attend the “This Is Paris" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Hudson Yards on June 20, 2021 in New York City.

Monica Schipper/Getty

While it is unknown how Reum and Hilton first met in their twenties, the two friends did reconnect in 2019 thanks to Reum's sister, Halle Hammond. Hammond invited both the entrepreneur and The Simple Life star over for Thanksgiving that year and they two hit it off.

"I've known him for 15 years," Hilton exclusively revealed to PEOPLE. "Then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."

January 5, 2020: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum kiss at a Golden Globes afterparty, sparking romance rumors

The pair were first romantically linked after they were seen sharing a kiss at a 2020 Golden Globes afterparty hosted by Warner Bros. & InStyle. A source confirmed the dating news to PEOPLE, saying, "They are dating and happy."

Story continues

April 29, 2020: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum go Instagram official

Hilton confirmed the romance rumors between her and Reum by posting a cute photo of them sharing a kiss on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you," she wrote. "Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you're mine. 😍😍."

June 2020: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum vacation in the Hamptons

After going public with their relationship in April, the couple enjoyed a wine-filled weekend in the Hamptons in June 2020. The two spent time with family and toured the Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

"Paris has never been happier and finally met her match. They are head over heels in love with each other," a source told PEOPLE.

September 3, 2020: Paris Hilton opens up about her life with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are seen on April 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For Hilton, the best thing about quarantine was being able to spend time with then-boyfriend Reum. "This is the first time I've actually been forced not to travel and stay home," she told PEOPLE, noting that pre-COVID she'd travel upwards of 250 days a year. "The silver lining is that I get to be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!"

She added, "I just always wanted what my mom and dad have. They're best friends, he's so loyal. I was always looking for that, but I was looking in the wrong places."

December 5, 2020: Paris Hilton wishes Carter Reum a happy one-year anniversary in a sweet Instagram post

Hilton shared a video montage of her and her "other half" in honor of their one-year anniversary. The sweet Instagram tribute included snapshots of the couple's adventures from the previous year with Hilton's 2006 track "Heartbeat" playing in the background.

January 26, 2021: Paris Hilton discusses her IVF journey

Paris Hilton and LACMA Trustee Carter Reum attend LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

During an appearance on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, the socialite revealed that she and Reum had started the in vitro fertilization process.

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Hilton explained, adding that she hoped to have "twins that are a boy and a girl." She also said that her close friend Kim Kardashian educated her about the option. "I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor."

"It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times," Hilton continued. "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn't that bad," she said of her "dream guy."

February 9, 2021: Carter Reum accompanies Paris Hilton as she testifies against her old Utah boarding school

Reum appeared alongside Hilton as she testified to the Utah Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee regarding the emotional, physical and psychological abuse Provo Canyon School inflicted upon her during her years there as a teen.

A source told PEOPLE, "Paris is so grateful that Carter joined her on the trip to Utah. She was so nervous to get up there and say her testimonial, but having him by her side made her feel much more comfortable."

February 10, 2021: Paris Hilton gifts Carter Reum a life-sized portrait of the two of them

Hilton went all out for Reum's birthday in 2021. The activist gifted her then-boyfriend a life-sized portrait of Reum giving her a kiss on the forehead, which was inspired by a real-life photo of the two taken by friend Paris Jackson in 2019.

"It's a nod to Schitt's Creek," a source told PEOPLE. "It's their favorite show they've binged during quarantine."

February 13, 2021: Carter Reum proposes to Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

While vacationing on a private island for Hilton's 40th birthday, Reum proposed. Paris' sister, Nicky Hilton, was there to celebrate with the newly engaged couple as was Reum's brother Courtney.

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Hilton told PEOPLE following the engagement. "I'm excited for our next chapter."

Reum chimed in: "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

In honor of their love story, Hilton filmed a music video with Reum for her 2006 hit "Heartbeat." "It describes the way I feel for him so much that I was like, 'I have to do a music video,' " Hilton told Paper. "I thought it'd be perfect to release around Valentine's Day, just as a celebration of finally having true love."

February 21, 2021: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum share their engagement story

Hilton launched her iHeartRadio podcast, This is Paris, with a buzzy first episode in which she recalled all the dreamy details from Reum's beach proposal.

"I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy," Hilton reminisced. "It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to celebrate the moment." The entrepreneur revealed that she also planned on hyphenating her last name to include both of their surnames "because my name is just my name. I like it."

March 1, 2021: Paris Hilton shares the story behind her engagement ring

While appearing on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the activist gave the origin story behind her massive diamond, which is "inspired by the Grand Palais in Paris." Reum designed the sparkler with jeweler Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of renowned French jeweler Louis Cartier.

"It's called The Paris," Hilton said. "I'm so obsessed with it … it has like 15 diamonds going around and then inside it has a 'P' with a sapphire."

March 1, 2021: Nicky Hilton reveals Carter Reum asked for her blessing prior to proposing

Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California

Amy Sussman/Getty

Before getting down on one knee, Reum popped a big question to future sister-in-law Nicky. While chatting with Hilton on her podcast, This is Paris, Nicky recalled that Reum asked for her blessing the morning of the proposal.

"So, we were at lunch and you got up from the table to go and use the bathroom, and he got up and came and sat next to me and said, 'I have two quick questions,' " Nicky began.

"Number one: Will you give me your blessing to marry Paris?" she said, adding that Reum went on to ask if the Hilton family — including Nicky's husband James Rothschild — would celebrate with them on the beach afterward.

"I quickly said yes to both and we got dressed and we were down hiding in the beach," Nicky recalled.

May 13, 2021: Paris Hilton announces her new docuseries Paris in Love

Peacock's 2021 docuseries Paris in Love marked Hilton's return to reality TV. Speaking with Jason Gray for the Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival, the DJ and entrepreneur said she was ready for fans to see "that I did finally get my happy, fairytale ending" following her 2020 YouTube Originals documentary, This is Paris.

"So, I just feel now I'm an open book, I've put it all out there," she said. "I have nothing to hide and I'm just so proud of how everything is today and I just feel like my fans will really enjoy just seeing this like, maybe one of the most special moments of my life."

June 22, 2021: Paris Hilton says her mindset has shifted from making money to making babies

While Hilton previously revealed in her 2020 This is Paris documentary that she wanted to become a billionaire, she said on the Just for Variety podcast that her goal had shifted.

"It was such a goal of mine before because I wasn't happy in my personal life," she said. "And also just going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence, and not being controlled. And I think that's why I just had that as my focus in life."

She continued, "And now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life, I'm not really interested in billions anymore. I'm more interested in babies," she explained.

September 23, 2021: Paris Hilton shares what kind of mom she thinks she'll be

Nicky only had wonderful comments to say about her older sister as an aunt, but Hilton feared she'd be a "strict mom" to her future daughter, whom she wants to name London.

"I'm probably going to be a strict mom," the DJ told Extra. "I'm just worried for when my baby London says, 'Mom, I want to go on a date, I want to go to a club,' and I'm going to go, 'No.' "

October 8, 2021: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum host a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum

Todd Williamson/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Hilton and Reum touched down in Sin City on Oct. 8, 2021, for their joint bachelor and bachelorette party. The celebration kicked off with an immersive experience at Area 15 and the night concluded at Zouk Nightclub. Their guests were gifted "Paris & Carter That's Hot" embroidered tote bags and canned rosé that featured Hilton on the label.

November 11, 2021: Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in an extravagant Bel Air wedding

On Nov. 11, 2021, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony and reception at Hilton's late grandfather's former Bel Air home — all of which was planned by Mindy Weiss. The bride had three outfit changes; she wore two Oscar de la Renta dresses and one by Galia Lahav, a source told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Says Being Married to Carter Reum Is 'the Best Feeling' — 'I Love Being a Wife'

Kardashian, Ashlee Simpson, Nicole Richie and Paula Abdul were just a few of the celebrity guests in attendance. Hilton's aunts, Kim and Kyle Richards, who stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, were also there, while her sister Nicky served as maid of honor. Kim Petras performed during the ceremony and Demi Lovato took to the mic during the reception.

The couple treated guests to an exquisite dinner menu, including a caviar station, tuna tartare and oysters Rockefeller as well as a 6-ft.-tall wedding cake.

November 12, 2021: Paris Hilton shares the special meaning behind her and Carter Reum's wedding date

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum

Todd Williamson/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Hilton intentionally wanted to get married on November 11, or "11:11" as she refers to it. "11:11 has always been my favorite time of day," she told Vogue. "It's my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles."

"This date is special to Carter and I — it represents our love story, which both of us knew was meant to be," she continued.

The timestamp is also the moniker of her new media business. "On top of wedding planning, I launched my new media company, 11:11 Media, this year and am in the process of filming and producing a TV show with Peacock called Paris in Love," she said. "Thankfully, my mom and groom had a lot of opinions on the planning, so I let them take the reins."

November 12, 2021: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum continue their wedding weekend with a neon carnival afterparty

The wedding festivities continued with a neon carnival-themed party at the Santa Monica Pier on Nov. 12, 2021. The couple made quite an entrance in coordinating pink outfits. Hilton was dripping in neon pink from head to toe and accessorized her look with hot pink heart-shaped sunnies and a pink veil by Maison Ava. Guests included Lance Bass, Lovato and Diplo.

The newlyweds concluded the weekend with another formal dinner the following evening.

November 14, 2021: Paris Hilton calls Carter Reum "my missing puzzle piece"

Before setting sail on their honeymoon, the new bride shared a sweet note to her now-husband on Instagram. "Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat. It was one of the most incredibly magic and loving feelings I've ever felt in my life," she captioned a wedding photo gallery.

"I had found my missing piece. To me, you're more than my husband. You're my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children. I am so proud to stand beside you as your wife," she continued. "There was a piece of me that always felt I had to go on this journey of life by myself, but now I know the stars were just aligning for us to find each other again. I'm so excited for the future we will create together."

November 17, 2021: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum reflect on their "fairytale wedding"

Hilton and Reum were blissfully in love after their three-day wedding celebration. "This is the most magical feeling in the world," the Cooking with Paris star told PEOPLE at the time. "Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true."

"Paris is the love of my life," Reum chimed in. "That is one thing I know without a doubt."

The cherry on top was being able to exchange their vows at Hilton's late grandfather's former Bel Air estate. "It was so meaningful because the home holds so much significance," she said. "I always imagined having my fairytale wedding there since I was a little girl. There are so many memories at the estate that I hold dearly, so to be able to celebrate my love story there was amazing."

November 22, 2021: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum embark on their five-destination honeymoon

The couple kicked off their "honeymoon world tour" with a trip to Bora Bora. Hilton documented their boating and swimming adventures on Instagram.

"First stop on our Honeymoon ☀️ world 🌎 tour… Bora Bora 💕✨💕 Swimming in the South Pacific oceans 🌊 with my love 🏊‍♂️🐠🐟," she wrote alongside the gallery, adding the hashtags #ParisAroundTheWorld #MyDreamHoneymoon and #ParisInLove.

November 30, 2021: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum spend time on a private island during their honeymoon

The pair continued their honeymoon with a getaway to Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands, and PEOPLE shared exclusive photos from their secluded oasis. They vacationed at a friend's private six-bedroom estate with luxe amenities including oceanviews, retractable glass walls and an infinity pool, a source told PEOPLE.

December 27, 2021: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum continue their honeymoon with a Christmas celebration in London

London was stop number three on the newlywed's five-destination honeymoon tour — and PEOPLE shared exclusive photos from their U.K. holiday.

"Spending Christmas during my honeymoon with Carter has been my favorite so far because this is our first Christmas being married. I love being a wife," Hilton told PEOPLE. "We met back in 2019 during the holidays so this time of the year has always been important for us. Looking back, it makes me think of how far we've come as a couple."

"I've had so many family memories in the past celebrating the holidays in London," she continued. "It's such a magical city and really gets you in the festive spirit."

January 24, 2022: Paris Hilton says motherhood is a "top priority" for her

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Instagram

During a Jan. 24, 2022, episode of Daily Pop, Hilton told the hosts that becoming a mom was "definitely one of my top priorities."

"I cannot wait," the entrepreneur said, adding "two or three" kids is the dream.

Hilton continued, "I would want twins first. I don't know it's hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school." After mulling over the idea, she tweaked her answer: "Maybe a boy first."

January 27, 2022: Paris Hilton shares the name and meaning of her future daughter

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hilton said she already has her future daughter's name picked out.

"The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," Hilton said. "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

The DJ kept quiet about her future second child's name, adding that she hopes to "trademark it."

"I'm not gonna say yet because I'm scared someone will steal the name," she told DeGeneres. However, she did confirm the moniker takes after another country or city.

January 27, 2022: Paris Hilton opens up about married life

"I love being a wife," Hilton told PEOPLE following her honeymoon with Reum.

She continued, "We had the most amazing honeymoon for seven weeks around the world, but I'm so glad to be able to be at home with my husband. It's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

"Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us," Hilton said. "We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it's always felt like we're married. Only that it's felt I'm so excited for this next chapter in our life and to start a family together. [He's] my best friend so it feels so safe getting to grow together."

February 3, 2022: Carter Reum reveals the one thing he'd change about Paris Hilton

During a Paris in Love episode that aired on Feb. 1, 2022, Hilton raised a big question to her then-fiancé: "If there was one thing about me that you could change, what would it be?"

Reum responded, "Well, there's one thing. You're a little less organized than I'd like." He quickly added, "I just blame your creativity on that."

RELATED: Paris Hilton and 'Forever Teammate' Carter Reum Show L.A. Pride in Matching Rams Jerseys

"Life could be worse," Hilton quipped back.

"It would be way worse," Reum continued. "I always tell people if you weren't messy, if there wasn't one small thing not perfect about you, I wouldn't believe you were true myself."

February 13, 2022: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum cheer on their home team at the 2022 Super Bowl

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Instagram

The pair showed their hometown pride at the 2022 Super Bowl in which the L.A. Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Me & My Forever Teammate #Team1111. Who are you rooting for today's Big Game?" Hilton captioned a photo collage of her and Reum in matching Rams jerseys. They both sported the number 11, a nod to Hilton's favorite number and their wedding date.

April 23, 2022: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum walk the red carpet

The newlyweds stepped out at the Collectors Committee Gala event in Los Angeles in April. Hilton wore a baby blue dress and kitten heels while Reum sported a dark blue blazer over a black button-down shirt and matching trousers.

Earlier in the month, Hilton opened up about married life with Reum and the couple's desire to have twins during an appearance on Nikki and Brie Bella's podcast, The Bellas Podcast. "I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match," the Paris in Love star said. "I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids."

She added that she and her husband have "been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating. ... I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens. But I would love that or twin girls, because I love girls."