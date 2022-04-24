Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have a Red Carpet Date Night for LACMA Gala

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Paris Hilton and LACMA Trustee Carter Reum attend LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are slaying the red carpet in style.

On Saturday evening, the couple attended the Collectors Committee Gala event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The TV personality and DJ, 41, opted for a baby blue dress with a netted fabric design that she accented with a glittering pair of diamond studs earrings and silver kitten heels.

Reum, also 41, complemented his wife's look in a dark blue blazer over a black button-down shirt and matching trousers. The entrepreneur, who is also a LACMA trustee, sported black dress shoes and a watch to accessorize.

The duo joined several other famous faces at the event, including Ryan Seacrest, actor Julian Morris and Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan alongside museum trustee Ann Colgin and the museum's director, Michael Govan.

Hilton and Reum have been settling into newlywed life after tying the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony last November. The couple got engaged in February 2021.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Kevin Mazur/Getty From left: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Earlier this month, the Paris in Love star revealed on an episode of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast that she and her husband have been continuing to think about expanding their family.

"I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match," Hilton said of Reum, adding, "I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids."

Explaining that she and Reum have "been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating," Hilton told the Bellas that the pair "would love to have twins."

"I think that would be amazing," she added, before noting that they would like "three or four" children overall.

"I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Hilton said. "But I would love that or twin girls, because I love girls."

While chatting with PEOPLE in January, Hilton discussed married life with Reum and how "it's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

"Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us," she said. "We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it's always felt like we're married."

"[He's] my best friend, so it feels so safe getting to grow together," she continued.

She echoed similar sentiments on the Bella twins' podcast this month, telling the duo of her relationship with Reum: "I just have never felt like this in my life, like so safe, and I trust him."

"It's very hard to trust people, especially in L.A., especially the guys," she added then. "So, I'm happy, I found a guy who's from a small town and so sweet and really good family values."