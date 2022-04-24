Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have a Red Carpet Date Night for LACMA Gala

Shafiq Najib
·3 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Paris Hilton and LACMA Trustee Carter Reum attend LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Paris Hilton and LACMA Trustee Carter Reum attend LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are slaying the red carpet in style.

On Saturday evening, the couple attended the Collectors Committee Gala event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The TV personality and DJ, 41, opted for a baby blue dress with a netted fabric design that she accented with a glittering pair of diamond studs earrings and silver kitten heels.

Reum, also 41, complemented his wife's look in a dark blue blazer over a black button-down shirt and matching trousers. The entrepreneur, who is also a LACMA trustee, sported black dress shoes and a watch to accessorize.

RELATED: Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Celebrate 28th 'Month-iversary' in Tulum

The duo joined several other famous faces at the event, including Ryan Seacrest, actor Julian Morris and Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan alongside museum trustee Ann Colgin and the museum's director, Michael Govan.

Hilton and Reum have been settling into newlywed life after tying the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony last November. The couple got engaged in February 2021.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Kevin Mazur/Getty From left: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the Paris in Love star revealed on an episode of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast that she and her husband have been continuing to think about expanding their family.

"I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match," Hilton said of Reum, adding, "I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids."

Explaining that she and Reum have "been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating," Hilton told the Bellas that the pair "would love to have twins."

"I think that would be amazing," she added, before noting that they would like "three or four" children overall.

"I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Hilton said. "But I would love that or twin girls, because I love girls."

RELATED: Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Star-Studded Los Angeles Ceremony

While chatting with PEOPLE in January, Hilton discussed married life with Reum and how "it's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

"Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us," she said. "We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it's always felt like we're married."

"[He's] my best friend, so it feels so safe getting to grow together," she continued.

She echoed similar sentiments on the Bella twins' podcast this month, telling the duo of her relationship with Reum: "I just have never felt like this in my life, like so safe, and I trust him."

"It's very hard to trust people, especially in L.A., especially the guys," she added then. "So, I'm happy, I found a guy who's from a small town and so sweet and really good family values."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Buddy Valastro Fools TikToker Nick DiGiovanni with a Hyper-Realistic Chicken Sandwich Cake

    Buddy Valastro put his baking skills to the test in this hilarious cake prank

  • Kim Kardashian cosies up to daughters North and Chicago in new SKIMS Mother’s Day campaign

    The reality TV star founded the loungewear brand in 2019

  • Who Is Chelsea Lazkani, 'Selling Sunset's Stylish New Addition?

    Selling Sunset's newest agent is Chelsea Lazkani, a British-Nigerian real estate mogul who becomes Christine Quinn's closest ally. Here's what you need to know.

  • Piers Morgan says his interview with Donald Trump was almost wrecked after Nigel Farage sent a 'dossier of criticisms' via Donald Trump Jr.

    Piers Morgan claims Nigel Farage provided a "dossier of criticisms" to Donald Trump Jr. who handed it to the former president.

  • Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Enjoy a 'Family Night' with Their Kids Ahead of Weekend Wedding

    The bride-to-be shared a series of photos from a festive pre-wedding dinner party on her Instagram Story on Thursday

  • The biggest bombshells from the dramatic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, so far

    During his personal testimony, Depp said Heard sliced off a piece of his finger and left poop in their marital bed after a fight.

  • Peta Murgatroyd Enjoys a Trip to Ojai with Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy

    The Dancing with the Stars alum and her husband are savoring some time together after an anxious few months because he got caught up in Russia's Ukraine invasion

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck