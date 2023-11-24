Paris Hilton Announces Surprise Arrival of Baby Girl and Reveals Her Name!

Lou Rocco - Getty Images

Surprise! Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named London. Paris announced the news on Instagram, sharing a pink onesie with a pair of sunglasses and writing "Thankful for my baby girl."

Paris also posted several videos to TikTok, including one of her asking her son Phoenix "Are you the big brother today? Are you the big brother now? Are you gonna watch after your little sister?"

There's also this (warning: it's supremely cute):

She also confirmed on this TikTok that "💕My princess has arrived!!🥹🥲"

Paris and Carter welcomed Phoenix back in January, and celebrating his six month birthday over the summer, when Paris wrote "This Barbie is a Mom. 💕👱🏼♀️👶🏼💕 My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰 He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹 Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇"

She kept Phoenix's arrival a secret from most of her friends and family, and took a while to share photos with fans, explaining on her podcast “We’re just so excited to start our family and can’t wait for you to see him, but for now we've just been keeping everything really private. No one knew, literally, until he was, like, over a week old. So it was really nice just to have that with Carter, (have) our own journey together." She added,“I just feel that my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything just be mine,” she added. “I just really felt that I wanted to have this journey with us only.”

