Paris Hilton Admits Upset At Having Sex Tape Saga Parodied In Pink Music Video

Paris Hilton has reflected on having her sex tape drama parodied in the music video for Pink’s 2006 hit Stupid Girls.

In the early years of the hotel heiress’ celebrity status, a private sex tape she filmed with ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked and distributed without her consent.

“The world thinks of me as a sex symbol, and I’m here for that, because ‘symbol’ literally means ‘icon’,” Paris said in an excerpt of her new memoir, published in Us Weekly.

“But when people saw that sex tape, they didn’t say ‘icon,’ they said ‘slut.’ They said ‘whore.’ And they weren’t shy about it.”

Years later, Pink mocked Paris – alongside other public figures from that era, like Jessica Simpson, Lindsay Lohan and even Beyoncé – in her Stupid Girls music video.

The clip also contained graphic depictions of bulimia.

Paris recalled: “The whole video is a not-at-all-subtle send-up of ‘porno paparazzi girls’ in general and, specifically, me, in a parody of my infamous sex tape.

“Pink sang about ‘outcasts and girls with ambition’ and said, ‘That’s what I wanna see’. But she chose not to see it in me.”

The Simple Life star went on to insist there’s “no Pink-Paris feud” and that she is not “mad” at the Who Knew star.

“I have the attention span of a gnat, which means I suck at holding grudges,” Paris joked. “Anyway, anger doesn’t help; honesty does. So, I’m being honest right now.”

During a 2017 interview with Watch What Happens Live, Pink revealed that the Stars Are Blind singer once confronted her at a club about the video.

“Paris was upset with me,” Pink claimed. “She said, ‘I just want you to know that I get it, I’m not dumb, I just play like I’m dumb’. And I was like, ‘that’s kind of my point… I’m gonna go, good to see ya’.”

Pink previously told The Independent of the song: “I’m all about options and alternatives and choices. There’s such a lack of tolerance for diversity in the world as it is, that I thought it would help if the rest of the women, and the rest of the girls, were represented as well.

“If it could be like, ‘If I’m smart and I read a lot of books and I spend my money on charity instead of shoes, I could be in the tabloids too. Or I could be important. Or I could have a cuter boy. Or I could change the world.’ You know, you need examples when you’re young.”

Stupid Girls went on to win Best Pop Video at the MTV VMAs in 2006, with the singer reportedly parodying Paris once again in her acceptance speech.

Last month, Pink released her ninth album Trustfall, and lamented publicly that much of the press around her new music related to her former feud with fellow musician Christina Aguilera.

Paris: The Memoir is out now.

