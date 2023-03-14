Paris Hilton admits she ‘pretended’ to vote for Donald Trump in 2016 election

Paris Hilton has addressed her controversial fib about having voted for former US President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

During an interview with an Australian TV station days after Trump won the election, the American media personality said that she had voted for the Republican nominee, who she said she’s known “since she was a little girl”.

She later revealed to Marie Claire in 2017 that she didn’t actually vote for Trump, but predicted he’d make a good leader.

“He’s always been so nice, so respectful and sweet,” Hilton said at the time.

Now, in her newest book release, Paris: The Memoir, the socialite further addressed the lie, claiming the “truth is even worse”.

“When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modelling agency I signed with,” Hilton wrote, per The Hill.

“The truth is even worse,” she said, confessing: “I didn’t vote at all.”

Paris Hilton and Donald Trump (Getty Images)

“Am I standing by these choices? Would I make the same choices again, knowing what I know now? Of course not.”

The 42-year-old added: “You make it right if you can. You apologise – in private where it counts, in public if it helps.

“I’m not pretending to be, like, the Dalai Lama in Louboutins here. I’m just saying, grace is available to all of us if we make it available to each other.”

Elsewhere in Paris: The Memoir, which is out now, Hilton claimed that she was pressured into making a private sex video despite her “making excuses” not to, because she “felt weird and uncomfortable about it”.

She’s previously opened up about the “humiliating” experience and said she experienced post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the tape being leaked onto the internet.