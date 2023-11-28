Paris Hilton Addresses Online Comments Made About Son Phoenix: 'Mama Bear Instincts Came Out' (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton says she didn't hesitate to defend her baby boy, and she'd do it again for either of her little ones

Kevin Ostajewski Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton isn't just a fierce force in business and fashion— she's also a fierce mom.

The multihyphenate mom, 42, tells PEOPLE that her "mama bear instincts" came out recently as she addressed rude comments that were left on photos of her and her 10-month-old son, Phoenix Barron.

"Usually, I wouldn't even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world," Hilton says.

"I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby," she continues. "You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him."

The newly minted mom of two — who recently announced that she and husband Carter Reum have welcomed their second baby, daughter London — says that she "feels sorry" for anyone who would bully a child online.

"They're that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way," she levels.

And while the experience opened her eyes to cruelty, it also led to her being uplifted by moms in her circle and across the internet who came to her and Phoenix's defense.



"It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there's so many people in the world that love and support me. Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot."

The Paris In Love star says that she's been inundated with letters, DMs, and other messages from parents who were in disbelief that she had to go through this so early in her parenting journey.

"I've just been reading all the messages from people saying how much they love Phoenix and how beautiful he is and to not listen to the trolls. That just meant a lot to me, to see how much love there is for me and my son. So anyone reading this, thank you so much. I really, really appreciate everyone looking out for us."

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton wears matching look with son Phoenix

Hilton is stepping into the holiday season as a mom of two, embarking on this new chapter of parenting alongside Reum, and says she's "just over the moon that our little princess is here!"

"My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl," she tells PEOPLE.

Hilton says the couple, who welcomed son Phoenix, "are just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents."



"I'm looking forward to those moments so much. The holidays have always been special to me, but now they're even more special now that I have a family to share it with."



Fans will get to watch Hilton tackle everything from mom guilt to diaper changes on the new season of Paris In Love, which she hopes will introduce the world to another side of her after growing up in the spotlight.

"I'm just excited for my fans to see this next stage of my life, being a wife and a mom. You get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking," she shares.

"This season is also such a healing experience. From going through everything around releasing my memoir and talking to my family about it, and also surprising my mom on the show with meeting Phoenix for the first time. There are just so many special moments this season," Hilton says.

"And I'm excited for people to really get an inside look into everything happening in my life right now. I’m looking forward to just being in my mom era. I feel like it's my best era yet, and I'm just excited to show the world."

Watch Hilton navigate the ups and downs of being a mom as Paris In Love season 2 premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 30.

