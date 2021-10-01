Paris Fashion Week: Irina Shayk walks in beach-to-disco Isabel Marant SS22 show

(imaxtree)

Earlier this week she walked for Etro and MaxMara in Milan, and last night model Irina Shayk made an appearance on the runway for the Isabel Marant spring/ summer 22 show.

Wearing a white utilitarian silk boilersuit, lace-up sandals and oversized hoops, Shayk, who later changed into a vintage leather Helmut Lang mini dress to attend a party hosted by French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, was the picture of effortless cool.

(Isabel Marant)

Joining her on the runway of the floodlit courtyard of the Palais Royal were Adut Akech and Danish model of the moment Mona Touugard, sporting Marant’s easy breezy beach-to-disco vision for next summer’s wardrobe, centring on silky board shorts, flowery string bikinis and sequinned bombers.

(Isabel Marant)

Low slung baggy jeans, which have been cropping up everywhere this season, came either printed with tropical flowers or sequin-embellished, while tie-dye dungarees in long and short lengths were perfect surfer girl cover-ups.

(Isabel Marant)

Marant, who’d been influenced by the sporty, futuristic vibe of Swiss photographer Hans Feurer’s images, embraced an athletic edge via parachute-style billowing anoraks and iridescent shimmering hoodies. The silk-centric menswear felt equally effortlessly sporty-chic, with silky bombers, blazers, trunks and trackpants providing easy mix-and-match Mykonos minibreak dressing solutions.

(Isabel Marant)

A holographic shimmering hooded jumpsuit worn with lace up golden strappy clogs and a white silk button-front maxi worn undone over white silk cargo pants with huge diamante-encrusted hoops both had obvious Ibiza dance-floor appeal.

(Isabel Marant)

It was a collection oozing the levity and ease we all crave from our clothes these days, however Marant’s die-hard fans will likely have mourned the absence of several of her signatures – there was not a cowboy boot, ruched mini dress, jaunty waist belt or billowing blouse in sight.