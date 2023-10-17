Paris court overturns police ban on food hand-outs for migrants, homeless

A Paris court has overturned a police order that banned charities from distributing meals to migrants and homeless people in the north of the French capital. The police prefect had argued that the hand-outs draw homeless people to the area, threatening public order, but associations say banning food aid does not address the root of the problem.

On Tuesday, the Paris administrative court sided with several associations that had called for the cancellation of the 10 October order from the Paris police prefect that prohibited food distribution in the north of Paris for a month.

“In any case, people are there, so let’s face up to it and make sure that we get to know them,” Samuel Coppens spokesperson for the Salvation Army told RFI.

“For us humanitarian associations, a person who is hungry is a person who is hungry, so we must and we will continue to serve these people.”

On Sunday, several associations served more than 300 meals under the tracks of the elevated metro line that runs along the edge of the area where police had banned outdoor meal hand-outs.

They were flouting the ban, which they said unfairly impacts people living in precarious situations.

The order, signed by Prefect Laurent Nunez, said that outdoor food distributions draw too many migrants and other homeless people to the area.

Because of their “recurrent nature”, the distribution of meals increases the needy population and also “encourages the creation of camps where for migrants, drug addicts and homeless people”.



