Paris becomes first European city to ban rental e-scooters

Tier is one of the companies moving their e-scooters to other French cities - ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Paris is set to retire its last for-hire electric scooter as it becomes the first major European capital to ban rental vehicles from its streets.

Operators Lime, Dott and Tier had been given a September 1 deadline to withdraw their estimated 15,000 e-scooters from the French capital.

The restriction only applies to rental units, with Parisians still allowed to ride privately-owned e-scooters.

The move comes after nearly 90 per cent of voters backed a blanket ban on the rental scooters in a spring referendum.

Anne Hidalgo, the city’s mayor and a vocal opponent of the units, pledged to honour the outcome of the vote, which saw around 103,000 people cast ballots.

Companies pointed out that the turnout represented fewer than 10 per cent of those eligible to vote.

They also argued Paris would fall out of step with other cities that have launched and expanded their mode of transport, such as London, Liverpool and Newcastle in the UK, where the vehicles are being trialled.

But officials have pressed ahead with the ban on the e-scooters, or trottinettes, closing the chapter on a controversial five-year run for the technology in the city.

Road safety concerns

When Paris became the first major city to launch for-hire e-scooters in 2018, it was hailed as a pioneer for offering locals an alternative, convenient and eco-friendly method of transportation.

But public opinion began to turn following a string of fatal accidents, raising road safety concerns.

Calls for a blanket ban gained momentum in 2021 after a pedestrian on the banks of the Seine was knocked over and killed by two riders, who then fled the scene.

Three more fatalities involving e-scooter-related accidents were reported in Paris last year.

Deaths have also been reported elsewhere in France. Last weekend, a 50-year-old man died after colliding with a vehicle near Toulouse while riding an e-scooter.

In preparation for the incoming ban, operators have in recent weeks been loading their e-scooters onto lorries and shipping them off to other cities where they are still permitted, including Bordeaux, Marseille and Lyon within France.

In the meantime, Lime, Dott and Tier have been pivoting to expand their e-bike offerings in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics next summer.

Cities around the world confronting similar safety concerns over e-scooters have been grappling with how to manage the units.

Many have imposed bans, before permitting their return under stricter conditions, such as Madrid and Copenhagen.

