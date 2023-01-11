Paris attack: ‘Off duty cop’ shoots attacker as knife rampage at Gare du Nord station injures six people

Man ‘injures slx people with knife’ at Gare du Nord (REUTERS)

A knifeman has been “neutralised” at the Gare du Nord Eurostar railway hub in Paris after wounding six people in a morning rush-hour attack.

Police shot the man repeatedly after the attack, which took place shortly after 6am on Wednesday.

“He lunged at people indiscriminately before police intervened,” said an investigating source.

France’s Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, indicated that the man was wounded himself and then arrested thanks to the “effective and courageous reaction” of the police.

There was no initial indication as to the motive of the attacker.

(REUTERS)

Police said six people were injured in the attack.

The attacker was shot by an off-duty office, acording to a police source. The attacker was shot several times and taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

BFMTV reported the first victim has a superficial wound to the collarbone, while the other five suffered minor injuries.

Il semblerait qu'il y ait eu une attaque au couteau à Gare du Nord pic.twitter.com/DuqBrEfYWN — Lionel MARGAS (@LionelMgs) January 11, 2023

French rail company SNCF reported: “The emergency services intervened and the person evacuated. A security perimeter has been established but the station continues to operate normally”.

The stabbing follows a series of bomb, gun and knife attacks carried out by Islamic State and al-Qaeda operatives in France, dating back to early 2015

The deadliest single terrorist attack ever in the country came in November 2015 when 130 people were killed in Paris.

Suicide bombers pledging allegiance to ISIS targeted the Stade de France, cafes, restaurants and the Bataclan music venue, where 90 died.

Earlier in the year, two Paris-born gunmen linked to Al-Qaeda broke into the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, leaving 17 people dead inside and three outside.

Story continues

In July 2016, 86 people were called and more than 400 injured when a 19 tonne truck was deliberately driven into crowds on the seafront promenade at Nice, which is just 20 miles from Cannes.

The terrorist turned out to be a Tunisian immigrant who was shot dead by police.

During the same month, two Isis terrorists murdered an 86-year-old Catholic priest during a church service in Normandy.

And in October 2020, three people were stabbed to death by a Tunisian immigrant in the Notre Dame basilica in Nice.

There have also been frequent knife attacks on the forces of law and order, leading to the deaths of serving police.