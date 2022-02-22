'The Paris Apartment': Everyone's a suspect in Lucy Foley's new page-turning thriller

USA TODAY bestselling author Lucy Foley ("The Hunting Party" and "The Guest List") is back with another page-turning thriller, "The Paris Apartment," (Willam Morrow, 368 pp., ★★★½ out of four) in which the story and its characters are as unique and beguiling as the city itself.

Life had not been easy for Jess Hadley. The bartender finds herself in a position where she needs to leave her job at the Copacabana bar in Brighton, England posthaste. Naturally, she reaches out to her only family, half-brother Ben, a freelance journalist living in Paris. While the timing could be better, Ben reluctantly agrees to let Jess stay with him for a bit.

While she's on her way, Ben leaves Jess a message letting her know he will buzz her up when she arrives. But when Jess finally gets to Ben's building, he's not there to welcome her. After continuously buzzing his and the apartment's many residents, Jess finagles her way into the building and Ben's apartment on the third floor. The mystery grows once she steps inside.

Ben's building is a far cry from what Jess expects, particularly its posh address. Then again, Ben always lands on his feet. Jess is soon rattled when she enters the apartment and finds, among other things, Ben's wallet and keys. Why would he leave them behind? Something is off, and Jess soon feels like she is being watched. But by whom?

There are eyes everywhere.

The residents of 12, Rue des Amants are an eclectic and mysterious bunch. There are Sophie and Jacques, an older couple who live in the penthouse; Mimi and Camille, two young students occupying the fourth-floor apartment; on the second floor, Nick, a friend and former classmate of Ben's who helped him find the apartment; on the first floor young couple Antoine and Dominque; and the elderly concierge, who lives in a small cabin in the courtyard.

When it comes to finding Ben, the neighbors are anything but neighborly. Almost without exception, they are openly hostile to, and avoid any interaction with, Jess. Where's Ben? Is he alive? Jess takes matters into her own hands. Inevitably her investigation begins to ruffle some feathers, putting her in quite a few precarious situations while searching for the truth.

Foley gives readers a relatable heroine in Jess, one whose shoes we can step in and whose missteps are as important as her breakthroughs. In fact, all of Foley's characters are believable, each distinct without breaking into stereotypes.

Foley also keeps readers on their toes with a fast-paced story in which she does a stellar job of juggling the past and the present with multiple narratives without getting bogged down. You can feel the urgency in her prose.

As with any good thriller, the breadcrumbs Foley skillfully drops are there for Jess and the reader to find. But do they lead us in the right direction? That depends. Throw in our own assumptions, some twists and turns along the way, and suspects and scenarios abound. As does a thrilling read.

