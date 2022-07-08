Paris airport workers call off strikes scheduled this week-end

·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Workers at France's main airport operator ADP said on Friday they would remove a strike notice for the week-end, as did the firefighters at Paris's international CDG airport the day before, a union source told Reuters.

That decision, on top of the firefighters' one, means major disruptions are not likely to happen this week-end, which marks the start of the French summer vacation period.

"I remain cautious but there have been very important talks, supported by the state, between the workers and the management, at ADP, also at (railway operator) SNCF, that led to purchasing power measures", French Transport minister Clement Beaune told BFM TV earlier on Friday.

"We're still working closely with ADP to ensure everything goes smoothly at the start of the summer vacation. We will do everything to avoid strike actions during the summer (...) I am confident," he added.

(Reporting by Caroline Palliez; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

