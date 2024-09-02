Paris 2024 Paralympics: Five things we learned on Day 5 - Made to Mazur

All glory, laud and honour to the river. The triathlon took place in a Seine deemed safe. In the less murky waters at the Paris La Défense Arena, a certain Mr Boki buffed up his legend with another golden splash. And Lucas Mazur rolls on.

Can I play you every final?

Somewhat football crowd but the drift is clear. Lucas Mazure retained his SL4 men's singles title in the para badminton with a 21-9, 21-13 victory over LY Suhas from India, the man he beat in Tokyo to claim the crown.

Triathlon times

And so the 11 events in the triathlon took place after they were postponed on Day 4 because of concerns about the water in the Seine. Essentially, rain means wastewater from drains flows into the river, leading to a rise in bacteria levels. Alexis Hanquinquant won the men's individual PTS4 event. “It was really a perfect race," said Hanquinquant. "I even allowed myself the luxury of slowing down on the last lap."Probably just as well to slow down, he'll probably have the runs soon enough.

Sisters

These two siblings are better than the Portal boys. There are five years between the Frenchmen Alex and Kylian. Debra Borges Carneiro and Debora were born on the same day. twins then. And like the frères Portal, the soeurs claimed silver and bronze. Louise Fiddes from Britain messed up the Brazilians' plans for Paralympic domination.

Night lights

Boki industrial medal complex



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Five things we learned on Day 1 - Yes We Chan

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Five things we learned on Day 3 - this Portal coil