Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list for all events
The 2024 Olympic Games will be held in Paris this summer, with 329 medal events being contested over 16 days of competition.
There will also be two non-medal days of preliminary competition, on July 24-25, ahead of the opening ceremony on July 26.
This schedule is subject to change and will be updated. All times are in British Summer Time (BST).
Click on the links below to go to a specific day:
Day -2 | Day -1 | Day 0 | Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6 | Day 7 | Day 8 | Day 9 | Day 10 | Day 11 | Day 12 | Day 13 | Day 14 | Day 15 | Day 16
Day -2 (Wednesday July 24)
Football
2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches inc France vs USA 8pm)
Rugby sevens
2.30pm-9pm: Men’s pool rounds
Day -1 (Thursday July 25)
Archery
8.30am-11.30am: Women’s individual ranking round
1.15pm-4.15pm: Men’s individual ranking round
Football
4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches inc Germany vs Australia 6pm)
Handball
8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Rugby sevens
1pm-4pm: Men’s pool rounds
7pm-10pm: Men’s placement matches: quarter-finals
Day 0 (Friday July 26)
Opening ceremony
7.24pm start (TBC)
Day 1 (Saturday July 27)
14 golds up for grabs
Artistic gymnastics
10am-12.30pm: Men’s qualification
2.30pm-5pm: Men’s qualification
7pm-9.30pm: Men’s qualification
Badminton
7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Men’s prelims (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s prelims (1 match)
Beach volleyball
1pm-3pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
5pm-7pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
9pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
Boxing
2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 54kg and 60kg and men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32
7pm-9.55pm: Women’s 54kg and 60kg and men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32
Canoe slalom
2pm-6.10pm: Men’s C1 and women’s K1 heats
Cycling (road)
1.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s and women’s individual time trial
Diving
10am-11am: Women’s 3m synchro: final
Equestrian
8.30am-5.30pm: Eventing dressage: team and individual day 1
Fencing
9am-3.40pm: Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sable: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals
6pm-9.50pm: Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Football
2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (x8 matches)
Handball
8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-2pm: Men’s pool stages (2 matches inc GB vs Spain)
9.30am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stages (x2 matches)
4pm-9pm: Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches)
4.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm: Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8am-12:10pm: Men’s and women’s single sculls, men’s and women’s double sculls, men’s and women’s quadruple sculls: heats
Rugby sevens
1.30pm-7.45pm: Men’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match
Shooting
8am-12.45pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol, mixed team 10m air rifle: qualification
9.30am-10.50am: Mixed team 10m air rifle: final
Skateboard
11am-2.30pm: Men’s street prelims
4pm-6pm: Men’s street final
Surfing
6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 1
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 100m butterfly: semi-finals; men’s and women’s 400m freestyle: finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: semi-finals; women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: finals
Table tennis
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: prelims; mixed doubles: round of 16
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1
Tennis
11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (x2 matches)
5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (x2 matches)
Day 2 (Sunday July 28)
13 golds up for grabs
Archery
8.30am-10.05am: Women’s team eliminations
1.15pm-4.55pm: Women’s team medal matches
Artistic gymnastics
8.30am-12.20pm: Women’s qualification
1.50pm-3.30pm: Women’s qualification
5pm-6.40pm: Women’s qualification
8.10pm-9.50pm: Women’s qualification
Badminton
7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16
7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-5.50pm: Women’s K1 semi-finals and finals
Cycling (mountain bike)
1pm-3.30pm: Women’s cross-country
Equestrian
9.30am-2pm: Eventing cross-country: team and individual day 1
Fencing
8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals
6pm-10.10pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Football
4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches inc USA vs Germany)
Handball
8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-2pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches inc GB vs Spain 12.15pm)
4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches inc South Africa vs GB 7.15pm)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8am-12:10pm: Women’s and men’s single sculls, women’s and men’s double sculls: repechage; women’s and men’s coxless pair, women’s and men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s and men’s coxless four: heats
Rugby sevens
2.30pm-9pm: Women’s pool rounds
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff
Shooting
8.15am-11.30am: Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: qualification
8.30am-12:05pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol: finals
Skateboard
11am-2.30pm: Women’s street prelims
4pm-6pm: Women’s street final
Surfing
6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 2
Swimming
10am-12pm: Men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 400m individual medley and women’s 100m butterfly: final; men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke: semi-finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: final; women’s 200m freestyle semi-finals
Table tennis
9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1
3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles: quarter-finals
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1
Tennis
11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
Day 3 (Monday July 29)
18 golds up for grabs
Archery
8.30am-10.05am: Men’s team eliminations
1.15pm-4.55pm: Men’s team medal matches
Artistic gymnastics
4.30pm-7.30pm: Men’s team final
Badminton
7.30am-11am: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
2.30pm-4.40pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s C1 semi-finals and finals
Cycling (mountain bike)
1pm-3.30pm: Men’s cross-country final
Diving
10am-11am: Men’s synchro 10m platform: final
Equestrian
10am-3.30pm: Eventing jumping: team and individual finals
Fencing
8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals; 6pm-10.10pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Handball
8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
4pm-9pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches inc GB vs Australia)
4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm: Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-11.20am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals E/F; men’s coxless pairs, women’s pairs, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: repechage; Men’s eight, women’s eight: heats
Rugby sevens
1pm-4pm: Women’s pool rounds
7pm-10pm: Women’s placement matches, quarter-finals
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff
Shooting
8.15am-12.05pm: Mixed team 10m air pistol: qualification; men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: finals
8am-3pm: Men’s trap: qualification day 1
Surfing
6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 3
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 400m individual medley, men’s 200m free: finals; women’s 100m back: semi-finals; men’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast, women’s 200m free: finals
Table tennis
9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 1
3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles semis
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 2
Tennis
11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Day 4 (Tuesday July 30)
14 golds up for grabs
Archery
11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
Artistic gymnastics
5.15pm-7.30pm: Women’s team final
Badminton
7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
Canoe slalom
2pm-6.10pm: Men’s K1 and women’s C1: heats
Cycling (BMX freestyle)
12.25pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s seeding round
Equestrian
10am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier
Fencing
11am-4.30pm: Women’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
6.30pm-8.40pm: Women’s épée team bronze and gold medal bouts
Football
2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches)
Handball
8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches inc GB vs Netherlands)
4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg: elimination round
3pm-6pm: Women’s -63kg, Men’s -81 kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-10.50am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: quarter-finals; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls: semi-finals; women’s four, men’s four: repechage
Rugby sevens
1.30pm-7.45pm: Women’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff
Shooting
8.30am-9.50am: Mixed team 10m air pistol: finals
8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 1; men’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals
Surfing
6pm-03.50am: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 200m fly, men’s 100m free, women’s 1500m free, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast, men’s 4x200m free relay: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m free, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals; women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free: finals; women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 4x200m free relay: final
Table tennis
9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: round 2
12.30pm-3pm: Mixed doubles: bronze medal match, gold medal match
Tennis
11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Triathlon
7am-9.30am: Men’s individual final
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Day 5 (Wednesday July 31)
17 golds up for grabs
Archery
11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
Artistic gymnastics
4.30pm-7.15pm: Men’s individual all-around final
Badminton
7.30-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage; Mixed doubles: quarter-finals
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15-6pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16
2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16
7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg round of 32 or round of 16
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-5.30pm: Women’s C1: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (BMX freestyle)
12.10pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s finals
Diving
10am-11am: Women’s synchro 10m platform: final
Equestrian
9am-2.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier
Fencing
11am-4.30pm: Men’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s sabre team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Football
4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches)
Handball
8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches inc South Africa vs GB 9.30am)
11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)
6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-12.10pm: Men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final C; men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals C/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: semi-finals; men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: final B and medal final
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s skiff
Shooting
8am-9.30am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification
8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 200m breast, men’s 200m back, women’s 200m fly: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 100m free, men’s 200m fly, men’s 200m breast, women’s 1500m free: finals; men’s 200m back, women’s 200m breast, men’s 200m fly: semi-finals; Men’s 100m free: final
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 2
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 3
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 3
Tennis
11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Triathlon
7am-9.40am: Women’s individual final
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Day 6 (Thursday August 1)
18 golds up for grabs
Archery
8.30am-12.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
2.30pm-6.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
Artistic gymnastics
5.15pm-7.25pm: Women’s individual all-around final
Athletics
6.30am-8.05am: Men’s 20km race walk final
8.20am-10.05am: Women’s 20km race walk final
Badminton
7.30am-10am: Men’s singles: round of 16; women’s doubles: quarter-finals
12pm-3.30pm: Men’s doubles: quarter-finals, men’s singles: round of 16
5.30pm-9pm: Women’s singles: round of 16; Mixed doubles: semi-finals
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match
8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
5pm-7pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-5.35pm: Men’s K1: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (BMX racing)
7pm-9.20pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals and last-chance runs
Equestrian
10am-1pm: Jumping team qualifier
Fencing
9am-4.10pm: Women’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
6.10pm-9pm: Women’s foil team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Golf
8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 1
Handball
8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-11.30am: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches inc France vs GB)
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm: Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-11.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: semi-finals; women’s eight, men’s eight: repechage; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: final B; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: medal final
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s skiff: medal races; Men’s and women’s windsurfing and dinghy
Shooting
8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals
11am-12.30pm: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 200m fly, men’s 200m back: finals; women’s 200m back: semi-finals; women’s 200m breast: final; men’s 200m individual medley, men’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 4x200m free relay: final
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
Tennis
11am-4pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals
11am-6pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals
11am-6pm: Women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals
6pm-10pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Day 7 (Friday August 2)
23 golds up for grabs
Archery
8.30am-11.05am: Mixed team: eliminations
1.15pm-4.25pm: Mixed team: medal rounds
Athletics
9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 100m
9.10am: Men’s hammer: qualification A
9.15am: Women’s high jump: qualification
9.35am: Women’s 100m: prelims
9.55am: Men’s decathlon: long jump
10.05am: Men’s 1500m: round 1
10.35am: Men’s hammer: qualification B
10.50am: Women’s 100m: round 1
11.15am: Men’s decathlon: shot put
5pm: Men’s decathlon: high jump
5.10pm: Women’s 5000m: round 1
5.15pm: Women’s triple jump: qualification
5.55pm: Women’s discus: qualification A
6.10pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: round 1
6.45pm: Women’s 800m: round 1
7.10pm: Men’s shot put: qualification
7.20pm: Women’s discus: qualification B
7.50pm: Men’s decathlon: 400m
8.20pm: Men’s 10,000m: final
Badminton
7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s doubles: semi-finals
2pm-9.30pm: Men’s singles: quarter-finals; mixed doubles: medal matches
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16; men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals
7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg
Cycling (BMX)
7pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals and finals
Diving
10am-11am: Men’s synchro 3m springboard: final
Equestrian
1pm-3.30pm: Jumping team: final
Fencing
11am-4.30pm: Men’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s épée team: medal finals
Football
2pm-11pm: Men’s quarter-finals (4 matches)
Golf
8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 2
Handball
8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-11.30am: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)
11.45mam-2.30pm: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches inc GB vs Germany 7.15pm)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-11.50am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: finals F/E/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final B; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: medal final
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing: medal series; Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy
Shooting
8am-1pm: Women’s 25m pistol: qualification
8.30am-9.50am: W 50m rifle 3 positions: finals
8am-1.30pm: Men’s skeet: qualification day 1
Swimming
10am-12pm: Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 50m free, women’s 200m back, men’s 200m individual medley: finals; men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals
Table tennis
9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
Tennis
11am-4pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; women’s singles: bronze medal final
11am-4pm: Men’s and mixed doubles: bronze medal finals
6pm-10.30pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; mixed doubles: gold medal final
Trampoline
11am-1.30pm: Women’s final
5pm-7.30pm: Men’s final
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)