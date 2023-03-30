Adam Peaty in the pool - Paris 2024 Olympics: When will the next Summer Games take place? - PA/Zac Goodwin

Paris will host the next year's Olympics. It will be the third time that the French capital has hosted the Summer Games, but the most recent edition in the city was exactly 100 years ago, in 1924.

The International Olympic Committee has recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be able to take part in qualifying for the Games. However, the IOC has not yet made a final decision on whether both nations will be allowed to compete at the Games themselves. IOC president Thomas Bach said only individual, neutral athletes from those countries should be allowed to compete – not teams.

The IOC's position is at odds with World Athletics, whose president Lord Coe said Russian and Belarusian athletes would remain banned from its World Series events "for the foreseeable future".

When does Paris 2024 take place?

The 33rd Summer Olympic Games – or formally, the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad – will run from Friday July 26, 2024 until Sunday August 11. As is tradition, the official Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday July 26.

What is the latest news?

By Jeremy Wilson

Three of Team GB’s leading medal contenders for next year’s Games have suffered serious upset to their Paris preparations.

Triple gold medallist Adam Peaty has pulled out of the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield next week, citing mental health challenges, while the Scottish middle-distance duo Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have left their training camp in South Africa following an apparent disagreement with long-time coach Andy Young.

Peaty is aiming for an unprecedented hat-trick of individual 100 metres breaststroke titles at the Paris Games next summer but, having long been Team GB’s most dominant international athlete, the past 12 months have been marred by set-backs and disruption.

A broken foot last May left him struggling to qualify for the Commonwealth Games, where he lost his eight-year unbeaten record over 100m, before recovering to win 50 metres gold. He announced the break-up in his relationship with partner Eiri Munro in August – the couple have a child together – and, following a long winter training block in Australia, has decided against competing in Sheffield next week.

Story continues

“Everyone wants to sit in your seat until they have to sit in your seat – very few people understand what winning and success does to an individual’s mental health,” Peaty said. “They don’t understand the pressures these individuals put on themselves, to win over and over again.

“As some people may know, I've struggled with my mental health over the last few years and I think it's important to be honest about it. I’m tired, I’m not myself and I’m not enjoying the sport as I have done for the last decade.”

Peaty did take a prolonged break from swimming after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where he also won a gold medal in the medley relay, appearing on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing during the autumn before returning to full training last winter. He still remains determined to return for the Paris Olympics.

“Some might recognise it as burnout; I just know that over the last few years I haven’t had the answers,” Peaty added. “With help, now I know how I can address the imbalance in my life. This is with the sole purpose of delivering the best performance possible in Paris. This sport has given me everything I am and I’m looking forward to finding the love I have for it again.”

Mystery about Muir and Reekie

There was rather more mystery surrounding the situation this week with Muir and Reekie. They had been warm-weather training in Potchefstroom with Young but are now back training at Loughborough University where Peaty is also based. Young, who has remained in South Africa, denied that there was an argument but told The Times: “They felt I wasn’t looking after myself properly, maybe thought the pressure was getting to me. I’d say they were reading too much into it.”

Muir, who won silver in the 1,500 metres at the Tokyo Olympics and became European indoor champion earlier this month for the fifth time, has been coached by Young since her teenage years.

UK Athletics confirmed that Muir and Reekie had left their altitude training location last week and said that the staff were ensuring that “they receive the support they require as they review their training and competition programmes for the season ahead”.

The World Championships are the overriding priority this summer and Muir, who will turn 30 in May, is targeting a medal in Budapest as well as Zola Budd’s 38-year British mile record, and a new 5,000 metres personal best.

Reekie, a double European Under-23 champion over 800 metres, finished just outside the medals in fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

What venues will be included and for which sports?

Grand Paris zone

2024 olympics where when next games who hosting paris france summer games - Paris 2024 via AP

Stade de France – Opening and closing ceremonies, rugby and athletics

Stade Olympique Colombes Yves-du-Manoir – Hockey

Arena 92 – Swimming, water polo

La Chapelle Arena – Badminton, gymnastics

Saint-Denis – Water polo, diving, artistic swimming

Le Borget – Shooting, sport climbing

Paris Centre zone

Parc des Princes – Football

Stade Roland Garros – Boxing, tennis

Paris expo Porte de Versailles – Indoor volleyball, basketball, table tennis, weightlifting

Paris-Bercy Arena – Artistic gymnastics and trampoline, basketball

Place de la Concorde – 3x3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding

Pont d'Iéna – Marathon swimming, marathon, race walk, cycling road race and time trial, triathlon

Champ de Mars – Beach volleyball

Grand Palais Éphémère – Judo, wrestling

Les Invalides – Archery

Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games Eiffel Tower beach volleyball - PARIS 2024

Versailles zone

Château de Versailles – Equestrian, modern pentathlon

Le Golf National – Golf

Élancourt Hill – Mountain biking

Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Track cycling, BMX, modern pentathlon (fencing)

Outer

Lille, Stade Pierre-Mauroy – Handball

Vaires-sur-Marne, National Olympic Stadium of Île-de-France – Rowing, Canoe-Kayak

Marseille, Stade Vélodrome – Football

Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais – Football

Paris, Parc de Princes – Football

Bordeaux, Stade Matmut Atlantique – Football

Nice, Allianz Riviera – Football

Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire – Football

Marseille, Port de la Pointe Rouge – Sailing

Tahiti, French Polynesia, Debarcadere Teahupoo – Surfing