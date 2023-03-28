Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olympic bid - Paris 2024 Olympics: When will the next Summer Games take place? - REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympics had us all enthralled in 2021 but thoughts are already turning to the next Summer Games. Following on from London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020, now comes Paris 2024.

It will be the third time in total that Paris has hosted the Summer Olympics but the first time in 100 years by the time it is in progress – with the last occasion being in 1924.

The International Olympic Committee has recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes should be able to take part in qualifying for the Games.

However, the IOC has not yet made a final decision on whether both nations will be allowed to compete at the Games themselves. IOC president Thomas Bach said only individual, neutral athletes from those countries should be allowed to compete - not teams.

The IOC's position is at odds with World Athletics, whose president Lord Coe said Russian and Belarusian athletes would remain banned from its World Series events "for the foreseeable future".

When does Paris 2024 take place?

The 33rd Summer Olympic Games – or formally, the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad – will run from Friday July 26 2024 until Sunday August 11. As is tradition, the official Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday July 26.

Where will Paris 2024 take place?

The bulk of the action will take place in Paris, France. But there is plenty going on outside the metropolitan area of the city. Some will take place in Versailles on the outskirts and Football will take place in Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Saint-Étienne, Nice and Nantes in addition to Paris.

Handball will take place in Lille, various water sports a little further out in Vaires-sur-Marne, sailing in Marseille and, interestingly, surfing will take place in Tahiti, French Polynesia.

What is the latest news?

The British government has escalated its opposition to Russian athletes competing in next year’s Olympics by urging major sponsors such as Visa, Coca-Cola and Omega to support a continued ban.

Story continues

In a move that is likely to antagonise the IOC, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has written to their worldwide sponsors ahead of the Paris Games next summer and called on them to join the UK and 35 other nations in pressing the IOC to address “significant concerns”.

It follows plans to explore a potential pathway for athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under a “neutral” flag provided that they do not publicly back the invasion of Ukraine.

The UK has so far stopped short of threatening a boycott of the Games but the targeting of high profile sponsors does suggest that they are determined to force the IOC into a rethink.

“We know sport and politics in Russia and Belarus are heavily intertwined, and we are determined that the regimes in Russia and Belarus must not be allowed to use sport for their propaganda purposes,” said Frazer.

“As long as our concerns and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition.”

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky told a summit of sports ministers last month that 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches had already died since the Russian invasion last year. The Ukrainian Ministry of Sport also said that 350 sports facilities have been destroyed, 40,000 athletes have been forced abroad and that 140,000 of their most promising young athletes have been left without training facilities.

Hosts France, the United States and Japan, who staged the most recent summer Games, had all joined the UK in signing a collective statement to say that a sporting ban should remain in place while the Ukraine war continues.

The statement did still acknowledge that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete as neutrals, subject to strict conditions, but questioned whether this was ever feasible when they are directly funded and supported by their states. “The strong links and affiliations between Russian athletes and the Russian military are also of clear concern,” said the statement.

“As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition. We also note that Russia and Belarus have it in their own hands to pave the way for their athletes’ full return to the international sports community, namely by ending the war they started.”

What venues will be included and for which sports?

Grand Paris zone

2024 olympics where when next games who hosting paris france summer games - Paris 2024 via AP

Stade de France – Opening and closing ceremonies, rugby and athletics

Stade Olympique Colombes Yves-du-Manoir – Hockey

Arena 92 – Swimming, water polo

La Chapelle Arena – Badminton, gymnastics

Saint-Denis – Water polo, diving, artistic swimming

Le Borget – Shooting, sport climbing

Paris Centre zone

Parc des Princes – Football

Stade Roland Garros – Boxing, tennis

Paris expo Porte de Versailles – Indoor volleyball, basketball, table tennis, weightlifting

Paris-Bercy Arena – Artistic gymnastics and trampoline, basketball

Place de la Concorde – 3x3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding

Pont d'Iéna – Marathon swimming, marathon, race walk, cycling road race and time trial, triathlon

Champ de Mars – Beach volleyball

Grand Palais Éphémère – Judo, wrestling

Les Invalides – Archery

Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games Eiffel Tower beach volleyball - PARIS 2024

Versailles zone

Château de Versailles – Equestrian, modern pentathlon

Le Golf National – Golf

Élancourt Hill – Mountain biking

Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Track cycling, BMX, modern pentathlon (fencing)

Outer

Lille, Stade Pierre-Mauroy – Handball

Vaires-sur-Marne, National Olympic Stadium of Île-de-France – Rowing, Canoe-Kayak

Marseille, Stade Vélodrome – Football

Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais – Football

Paris, Parc de Princes – Football

Bordeaux, Stade Matmut Atlantique – Football

Nice, Allianz Riviera – Football

Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire – Football

Marseille, Port de la Pointe Rouge – Sailing

Tahiti, French Polynesia, Debarcadere Teahupoo – Surfing

What else do we know about Paris 2024?

Breakdancing will make its Olympic debut at the event. The Games' logo is a representation of Marianne, the national personification of France. The Olympic mascots for Paris 2024 will be revealed towards the end of 2021 or early 2022.