Paris 2024 Olympics: When will the next Summer Games take place?

Telegraph Sport
·3 min read
2024 olympics where when next games who hosting paris france summer games - AP Photo//Michel Euler
2024 olympics where when next games who hosting paris france summer games - AP Photo//Michel Euler

The long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympics had us all enthralled this year and the Paralympics is now underway - but some are already thinking ahead to the next Summer Games. Following on from London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020, now comes Paris 2024.

It will be the third time in total that Paris has hosted the Summer Olympics but the first time for 100 years by the time it is in progress  – with the last occasion being in 1924.

When does Paris 2024 take place?

The 33rd Summer Olympic Games – or formally, the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad – will run from Friday July 26 2024 until Sunday August 11. As is tradition, the official Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday July 26.

Where will Paris 2024 take place?

Clearly, the bulk of the action will take place in Paris, France. But there is plenty going on outside the metropolitan area of the city. Some will take place in Versailles on the outskirts and Football will take place in Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Saint-Étienne, Nice, Nantes in addition to Paris.

Handball will take place in Lille, various water sports a little further out in Vaires-sur-Marne, sailing in Marseille and, interestingly, surfing will take place in Tahiti, French Polynesia.

What venues will be included and for which sports?

Grand Paris zone

2024 olympics where when next games who hosting paris france summer games - Paris 2024 via AP
2024 olympics where when next games who hosting paris france summer games - Paris 2024 via AP

Stade de France – Opening and closing ceremonies, rugby and athletics
Stade Olympique Colombes Yves-du-Manoir – Hockey
Arena 92 – Swimming, water polo
La Chapelle Arena – Badminton, gymnastics
Saint-Denis – Water polo, diving, artistic swimming
Le Borget – Shooting, sport climbing

Paris Centre zone

Parc des Princes – Football
Stade Roland Garros – Boxing, tennis
Paris expo Porte de Versailles – Indoor volleyball, basketball, table tennis, weightlifting
Paris-Bercy Arena – Artistic gymnastics and trampoline, basketball
Place de la Concorde – 3x3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding
Pont d'Iéna – Marathon swimming, marathon, race walk, cycling road race and time trial, triathlon
Champ de Mars – Beach volleyball
Grand Palais Éphémère – Judo, wrestling
Les Invalides – Archery

Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games Eiffel Tower beach volleyball - PARIS 2024
Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games Eiffel Tower beach volleyball - PARIS 2024

Versailles zone

Château de Versailles – Equestrian, modern pentathlon
Le Golf National – Golf
Élancourt Hill – Mountain biking
Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Track cycling, BMX, modern pentathlon (fencing)

Outer

Lille, Stade Pierre-Mauroy – Handball
Vaires-sur-Marne, National Olympic Stadium of Île-de-France – Rowing, Canoe-Kayak
Marseille, Stade Vélodrome  – Football
Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais – Football
Paris, Parc de Princes – Football
Bordeaux, Stade Matmut Atlantique – Football
Nice, Allianz Riviera – Football
Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire – Football
Marseille, Port de la Pointe Rouge – Sailing
Tahiti, French Polynesia, Debarcadere Teahupoo – Surfing

What else do we know about Paris 2024?

Breakdancing will make its Olympic debut at the event. The Games' logo is a representation of Marianne, the national personification of France. The Olympic mascots for Paris 2024 will be revealed towards the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Why Blue Jays are allowing Ross Stripling to pitch deeper into games

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised Ross Stripling's ability to execute a game plan as the right-hander has started to consistently log longer outings.

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Forward Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. "It's a true honour for me and a privilege. This team's headed in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team," Suzuki told reporters. "It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, (and) coaches have for me. I know it's a b

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler