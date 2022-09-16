Paris 2024 Olympics: When will the next Summer Games take place?

2024 olympics where when next games who hosting paris france summer games - AP Photo//Michel Euler

The long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympics had us all enthralled this year and the Paralympics is now underway - but some are already thinking ahead to the next Summer Games. Following on from London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020, now comes Paris 2024.

It will be the third time in total that Paris has hosted the Summer Olympics but the first time for 100 years by the time it is in progress – with the last occasion being in 1924.

When does Paris 2024 take place?

The 33rd Summer Olympic Games – or formally, the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad – will run from Friday July 26 2024 until Sunday August 11. As is tradition, the official Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday July 26.

Where will Paris 2024 take place?

Clearly, the bulk of the action will take place in Paris, France. But there is plenty going on outside the metropolitan area of the city. Some will take place in Versailles on the outskirts and Football will take place in Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Saint-Étienne, Nice, Nantes in addition to Paris.

Handball will take place in Lille, various water sports a little further out in Vaires-sur-Marne, sailing in Marseille and, interestingly, surfing will take place in Tahiti, French Polynesia.

What venues will be included and for which sports?

Grand Paris zone

2024 olympics where when next games who hosting paris france summer games - Paris 2024 via AP

Stade de France – Opening and closing ceremonies, rugby and athletics

Stade Olympique Colombes Yves-du-Manoir – Hockey

Arena 92 – Swimming, water polo

La Chapelle Arena – Badminton, gymnastics

Saint-Denis – Water polo, diving, artistic swimming

Le Borget – Shooting, sport climbing

Paris Centre zone

Parc des Princes – Football

Stade Roland Garros – Boxing, tennis

Paris expo Porte de Versailles – Indoor volleyball, basketball, table tennis, weightlifting

Paris-Bercy Arena – Artistic gymnastics and trampoline, basketball

Place de la Concorde – 3x3 basketball, breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding

Pont d'Iéna – Marathon swimming, marathon, race walk, cycling road race and time trial, triathlon

Champ de Mars – Beach volleyball

Grand Palais Éphémère – Judo, wrestling

Les Invalides – Archery

Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games Eiffel Tower beach volleyball - PARIS 2024

Versailles zone

Château de Versailles – Equestrian, modern pentathlon

Le Golf National – Golf

Élancourt Hill – Mountain biking

Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Track cycling, BMX, modern pentathlon (fencing)

Outer

Lille, Stade Pierre-Mauroy – Handball

Vaires-sur-Marne, National Olympic Stadium of Île-de-France – Rowing, Canoe-Kayak

Marseille, Stade Vélodrome – Football

Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais – Football

Paris, Parc de Princes – Football

Bordeaux, Stade Matmut Atlantique – Football

Nice, Allianz Riviera – Football

Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire – Football

Marseille, Port de la Pointe Rouge – Sailing

Tahiti, French Polynesia, Debarcadere Teahupoo – Surfing

What else do we know about Paris 2024?

Breakdancing will make its Olympic debut at the event. The Games' logo is a representation of Marianne, the national personification of France. The Olympic mascots for Paris 2024 will be revealed towards the end of 2021 or early 2022.